Barb Fisher is especially ecstatic one of her first graders from last school year paid particular attention during a two-hour fire safety class.

The lesson, using a kit put together by The Hartford insurance company and used by schools nationwide, saved the life of Zhiouli Wilson this past May in Akron.

“She was trapped in the basement and could not get out,” recalled Fisher, 51,who for the past 12 years has been teaching at Seiberling Community Learning Center off Brittain Road.

But the girl, just 6, remembered The Hartford’s “Junior Fire Marshal” instructions from a week earlier in Fisher’s classroom. She covered herself up and got low to the floor, protecting herself until firefighters arrived.

And that saved her life. The girl has since made a complete recovery, Fisher said.

“She is the bravest person I know,” Fisher said.

Friday morning, The Hartford, Akron Public Schools and the Akron Fire Department recognized Fisher and Zhiouli (who was not in school this day) while also teaching hundreds of pupils about fire safety.

Events included a large assembly — the children wore red plastic firefighter helmets handed out for the occasion — and all pupils had the chance to experience and learn from a simulated fire in The Hartford’s mobile fire safety house. Pupils were also “deputized” for taking part in the program.

Fisher said she delivered The Hartford's entire safety training program over a couple of hours.

“It was the teachable moment,” she said. “It kept the attention of 28 first graders for two hours.”

After the classroom training, pupils are supposed to go home and share with their families what they learned about fire safety.

Akron Public Schools teaches fire safety every year, Fisher said. This was the first time they used the Connecticut insurer’s program.

AnnMarie LaBreck, spokeswoman for The Hartford, said the insurer came to Akron this week to celebrate fire safety.

“We are here to see a very special teacher,” she said.

The Hartford’s fire safety program is now 72 years old, LaBreck said. Over those decades, some 111 million children have gone through it and been “deputized,” she said.

To learn more about The Hartford fire safety program, go to https://www.thehartford.com/about-us/junior-fire-marshal.

