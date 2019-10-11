A 31-year-old man who stopped at the Speedway near the University of Akron to get gas was hit on his head with an unknown object after a struggle with another man who tried to steal his dog.

A bystander was able to catch the dog, which got loose during a struggle between the victim and the would-be dog snatcher, according to a police report.

The incident, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, unfolded like this, according to an Akron police report:

The suspect approached the dog owner’s car at the Speedway at 390 E. Exchange St., at the intersection of Brown Street.

The suspect unlocked the passenger side door, and told the victim the dog inside the car belonged to him. The suspect reached in and grabbed the dog. It was unclear from the police report how the suspect was able to unlock the door.

The dog owner grabbed the suspect by the collar and began to struggle with him, and both men fell to the ground.

The dog got loose, and the bystander caught it.

A woman approached the victim, while he was on the ground, and struck him in the head with an unknown black object. The woman then told the suspect that the dog was not theirs, and they both fled.

EMS personnel treated the victim at the scene for a cut on his head.

The would-be dog snatcher is described as white man, about 40 to 50 years old, roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 to 220 pounds. He was wearing a black leather jacked and forest green cargo pants. The female suspect is described as a white woman, roughly 40 to 50 years old, about five feet eight inches to five feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds.

She was wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve camouflage flannel shirt.

Anyone with information should contact Detective R. Garey at 330-375-2490.

Callers also may use the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.