The Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority is offering mobile ticketing on all Metro services starting Monday, Oct. 14.

Riders can download their bus passes on mobile devices by downloading the free EZfare app on the Android or Apple app stores.

Riders create an account, select Metro and purchase the desired ticket using a credit card or digital wallet. Data or WiFi is needed to purchase a bus pass.

Activate the bus pass just before boarding. Data or WiFi isn’t needed to activate the bus pass. Riders then show the active pass to the bus operator.

The tickets and passes can be used on Metro SCAT, regular line service and Northcoast Express (NCX) routes to Cleveland.

Metro launched the app in August on a trial basis, selling tickets on the NCX service only. Metro RTA director of public relations and marketing Molly Becker said 20% to 30% of riders used the app.

Metro’s initial cost for the service was $6,700; it pays a 7.9% fee per transaction.

Metro RTA, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this summer, includes 36 fixed routes, which transported nearly 4.9 million passengers in 2018. Its fleet includes 241 vehicles, with 150 large buses and 91 smaller paratransit buses.

The Wadsworth-based EZfare is comprised of 13 transit systems in Ohio and northern Kentucky as part of NEOride, including Metro RTA in Summit County, SARTA in Stark County, MCPT in Medina County and PARTA in Portage County.

For more information, visit ezfare.us or review frequently asked questions at ezfare.us/faqs.

Monday also marks the start of Metro’s Try Transit Week, with a goal of spreading awareness about the benefits of public transportation and encouraging people to try riding the bus.

Throughout the week, Metro will promote transit tips and trips and host daily giveaways on social media and events with community partners.

Monday’s theme is try mobile ticketing.

Tuesday’s theme is try the DASH to lunch. Board the free DASH at Mill and Summit streets at noon and head downtown to Diamond Deli.

Wednesday’s theme is try Metro for free and stopping by the Metro-Conxus Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Robert K. Pfaff Transit Center, 631 S. Broadway St. Free fares will be valid on all Metro services Wednesday.

Thursday’s theme is try riding Metro to happy hour. Meet outside Walgreens in Highland Square at 5 p.m. and take the Route No. 1 downtown for Third Thursday.

Friday’s theme is try Metro’s new system map and schedules. Metro will debut its new system map Friday and give passengers a look at its newly redesigned schedules that will be available in winter 2020.

