For most high school students, taking a standardized test like the ACT is a rite of passage. The only thing worse is taking it again.

That's why Akron-area students and educators are largely rejoicing this week at the news from the ACT company that starting in September 2020 they will allow students to retake a portion of the test, if they wish, without having to sit through the full four-hour exam again.

Local school testing managers say it could raise scores across the board, increasing students' chances at college acceptance and scholarships.

"No one really wants to go in for four hours to take the whole thing," Revere High student Eric Colaco said.

He recently started his junior year, but has already taken the test once. He said the reading section tripped him up the most. Colaco plans to take the whole test again to raise all his scores, but he said he would consider taking just the reading test again if he still needed to boost his score.

"A lot of people will start doing that, I think," he said.

The test is divided into sections by subject: English, math, reading, science and writing.

The ACT has high stakes for many students.

Colleges use the ACT for admissions, with some requiring a certain score for entry. Scholarships can also be partially based on a student's ACT score, and often dictate if students need to take remedial courses once they reach college.

In Ohio, students are required to take either the SAT or the ACT in their junior year.

Akron Public Schools requires juniors to take the ACT at school in the spring and offers seniors a retake in the fall.

Aaron Markovic, the district's manager of testing and assessments, said he expects more students will put in more effort and opt for a chance to improve their scores when they don't have to take the entire test again.

The size of the ACT in its full four-hour form can also create testing anxiety, which would likely decrease when a student only has to complete one section, he said.

"I think our kids will be more focused," he said. "Hopefully, that will lead to a better end results."

Better results could mean saving students money as well.

"Giving students an additional opportunity to get that score that indicates that they are college ready, that will save them from having to pay for remedial classes," Markovic said. "So ultimately that could have a financial benefit for students."

The ACT released the news Tuesday, along with a plan to move to online testing at some test centers and eventually nationwide.

"It's definitely a conversation with students right now," Revere guidance counselor Nick Depompei said.

The ACT will also now combine a student's best scores on each section from all the times they took the test into one "super score."

Some of the highest-performing students may not love the changes, Depompei said.

Currently, a student earning a perfect 36 means they were perfect on each section in one sitting. In the future, it could be a combination of multiple times taking the test.

If everyone's test scores go up, Depompei said, colleges will have to decide whether to raise their admission standards.

"The question is, how are colleges going to look at this?" he said.

Markovic, with APS, said he believes the new combined score will be a more accurate reflection of students' abilities.

"I think this will give us a true picture of what our kids know," he said.

Joyce Conway, a Tallmadge High teacher who tutors for the ACT after school, said she sees students frequently retake the test only to have a score go up in one section and down in another.

"You work real hard on the one area and then ignore the other areas, and then it's, `Aw shucks, that went down,'" Conway said.



Being able to retake one area of the test without consequence to the others will be a relief to students, she said.

"I think if the kids could just focus on one, they wouldn't be so exhausted," she said.

