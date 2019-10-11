He would show up in the middle of the night and stand on the porches of Kent State sororities.

And Kent Police say they believe they have arrested the man responsible for the recent antics caught on security cameras.

Working with the U.S. Marshals office, Kent Police say they learned the suspected culprit's identity Friday night and made an arrest.

Authorities say Steven Franzreb, 43, of North Royalton, was arrested "without incident" around 10:30 p.m. Friday in Broadview Heights.

Kent Police Lt. Mike Lewis said Franzreb will be held without bail through the weekend as he awaits a court appearance for felony charges of menacing by stalking.

One image captured by a camera showed a man police believe to be Franzreb strolling across the porch of the Alpha Phi house on Fraternity Circle wearing no shirt and red tight-fitting swim trunks.

The man was touching himself inappropriately, police say, with the words "Laugh at me" and "Pervert" written on his chest.

