AKRON

Man gets 10-year sentence

for fatal hit-skip crash

A Youngstown man received a 10-year prison sentence Friday in Summit County Common Pleas Court for causing a December 2018 hit-skip crash that killed 53-year-old Stacey McGinnis of Akron.

Timothy Goforth, 20, pleaded guilty May 16 to several felony charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident. Goforth, who was sentenced by Judge Tammy O'Brien, must serve eight years before he is eligible to be considered for early release.

Goforth was fleeing Akron police Dec. 10 in a car reported stolen from Austintown when he ran a stop sign on Slosson Street at Packard Drive, striking a car driven by McGinnis. She was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled over from the impact. She was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where she died the next day.

Police said they had called off the chase before the accident. Goforth, who kept driving after the crash, was arrested a short time later at the intersection of Mercer Avenue and Lawton Street.

Man at gas station assaulted

in attempt to steal his dog

A 31-year-old man reported he was hit on his head with an unknown object after a struggle with another man who tried to steal his dog.

The incident, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, unfolded like this, according to a police report:

The suspect approached the dog owner’s car at the Speedway at East Exchange and Brown streets.

The suspect unlocked the passenger side door, and told the victim the dog inside the car belonged to him. The suspect reached in and grabbed the dog.

A woman approached the victim, while he was on the ground, and struck him in the head with an unknown object. The woman then told the suspect that the dog was not theirs, and they both fled.

EMS personnel treated the victim at the scene for a cut on his head.

The would-be dog snatcher is described as white man, about 40 to 50 years old, roughly 5'8" to 5'10", weighing about 200 to 220 pounds. He was wearing a black leather jacked and forest green cargo pants. His female companion is described as a white woman, 40 to 50 years old, about 5'8" to 5'10", weighing about 100 pounds.

She was wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve camouflage flannel shirt.

Anyone with information should contact Det. R. Garey at 330-375-2490.

Shots fired at group in car;

bullets hit occupied house

Several 18-to-24 year-old men and women told Akron police they were sitting in a parked car when they were shot at by a group of teenagers.

No one was struck or injured by the gunfire in the area of Donald and Virginia Avenues in East Akron.

During the investigation, officers found at that at least one round of bullets had struck a nearby home in the 1200 block of Virginia

The home was occupied at the time of the incident, but no one was injured.

The suspects were described as teenagers, approximately 13 to 16 years old.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can remain anonymous.

CANTON

Man jailed after leaving dog

in crate in Walmart lot

A man accused of leaving a dog in a Walmart parking lot in June was arrested and booked into the Stark County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

The 35-year-old man, who lives in the 1100 block of 13th Street SE, is accused of leaving the dog in a crate on the sidewalk along the Walmart parking lot, 4004 Tuscarawas St. W, about 10:15 a.m. June 19. Stark County court records show he can be seen on store surveillance video.

Canton police reports show someone called police about four hours later.

A warrant was issued for the man's arrest on June 21.

He was arrested about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday by Stark County Sheriff's deputies on the second-degree misdemeanor abandoning-animals charge, and then taken to jail and later released on his own recognizance.

The jail and police records did not show what happened to the dog.