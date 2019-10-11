Several 18-to-24 year-old men and women told Akron police they were sitting in a parked car when they were shot by a group of teenagers.

No one was struck or injured by the gunfire in the area of Donald and Virginia Avenues in East Akron.

During the investigation, officers found at that at least one round of bullets had struck a nearby home in the 1200 block of Virginia

The home was occupied at the time of the incident, but no one was injured.

The suspects were described as teenagers, approximately 13 to 16 years old.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.