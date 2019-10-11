The Ohio Department of Transportation is pushing forward with a plan to relieve daily traffic headaches on Interstate 77 south of central Akron.

The agency’s Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC) this week approved a $65 million plan to add lanes to the busy interstate between Arlington Road and Waterloo Road, as well as the I-77/Interstate 277/US Route 224 interchange, in Akron, Green and Coventry and Springfield townships.

If all goes well, construction could begin as early as the fall of 2021.

The increase in the state’s gas tax is making this and other projects approved by TRAC possible, ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said in a news release.

"Just a few months ago, ODOT was struggling to fund maintaining our roads and bridges,” he said. But with the tax increase, he said, “We've been able to move forward with these much needed projects."

In April, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the two-year state transportation budget, which increased the state gas tax by 10.5 cents per gallon to 38.5 cents, effective last July. The diesel tax increased by 19 cents to 47 cents per gallon.

The TRAC vote this week launches a written public comment period that runs through October. The council will vote again — later this year — after the comment period.

The proposed project calls for the widening of the southbound lanes of I‐77 from four to five lanes from the I-77/I-277/US-224 interchange to the Warner Road overpass.

As you head farther south at the overpass, the existing three lanes would be expanded to four lanes to the exit at the Arlington Road interchange.

Northbound I-77 would go from four lanes to five from the Arlington Road interchange exit ramp to the Killian Road overpass and from three to four lanes from the Killian Road overpass to the I-77/I-277/US-224 interchange.

State officials say the new lanes would be built within the existing grassy median. The large interchange at I-77/I-277/US-224 would also be improved with wider ramps. Bridges along the stretch will be repaired.

Details on plans to maintain traffic flow during construction are to be provided, ODOT has said.

Noise-reducing walls are warranted at various locations, said the state, which has looked at a noise analysis. ODOT says the walls could be put up as part of the project as long as nearby residents and property owners are amenable.

TRAC this week approved a total of 20 projects costing an estimated nearly $398 million. The projects are focused on "improving roadway capacity and reducing congestion," ODOT said in the news release.

Among projects approved is one other project in the region: an $18 million plan to widen state Route 18 between Medina and Interstate 71.

Comments about this and other projects will be accepted through October, and may be emailed to trac@dot.state.oh.us or mailed to Ohio Department of Transportation C/O Jim Gates, 1980 W. Broad St. Columbus, OH 43223.

Beacon Journal staff writer Craig Webb contributed to this report.