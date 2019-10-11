1 Canton beers. The Canton Hops and Harvest Festival is 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Canton Memorial Civic Center, 1101 Market Ave. N., Canton. There will be samples of more than 100 beers from Ohio as well as national and international brews. Food will be available from local restaurants, breweries and food trucks. Tickets range from $15 to $60. For more, visit cantonhopsandharvestfestival.com/.

2 Fall fun in Falls. Join in the fall fun in downtown Cuyahoga Falls on Saturday night. There will be trick-or-treating, a Halloween art contest, a costume contest, kids activities, a photo booth and a special Halloween edition of Flicks on the Falls featuring "Hocus Pocus." The free event kicks off at 4 p.m.