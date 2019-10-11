Wendy's is betting on breakfast, international expansion and digital growth to drive sales higher for the restaurant company.

Oh, and don't forget about the spicy chicken nuggets.

The Dublin-based company laid out its plans for the future at its investor day Friday, and analysts responded favorably, sending Wendy's shares rising 79 cents, or nearly 4%, to $20.78 in trading Friday, near its high over the past year of $22.84.

Wendy's announced last month that it will spend $20 million to relaunch breakfast next year, a move that sent its shares tumbling. It will be its fourth try at breakfast.

The company said previous attempts at breakfast failed for multiple reasons: The initiative was too complex, required too much labor, and franchisees had a high initial investment.

This time, the company said the menu and staffing will be simpler, and franchisees won't have to buy equipment.

The breakfast menu will feature an assortment of breakfast sandwiches, including the Breakfast Baconator, a sandwich with bacon, sausage, egg and cheese, and a chicken biscuit. There also will be several kinds of coffee drinks, including a "Frosty-ccino."

Wendy's executives anticipate breakfast sales growing to at least 10% of total day sales, though they didn't say by when.

The United Kingdom will be the foothold for Wendy's expansion in Europe. The company plans to launch in the U.K. over the next 12 to 18 months, followed by other markets in Europe.

Wendy's also is expecting continued digital sales growth with a goal of getting 10% of U.S. sales from digital, including ordering online or through its app, by 2024. It also anticipates growth in its delivery business.

Wendy's said it expects sales for the year to be at the high end of its forecast of 3% to 4% growth systemwide, helped by the recent return of spicy chicken nuggets.

The company also is testing black-bean burgers, and the vegetarian sandwiches could be rolled out next year, depending on how tests go.

For next year, the company is forecasting sales of $12 billion to $12.5 billion.