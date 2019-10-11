A Youngstown man received a 10-year prison sentence Friday in Summit County Common Pleas Court for causing a December 2018 hit-skip crash that killed 53-year-old Stacey McGinnis of Akron.

Timothy Goforth, 20, pleaded guilty May 16 to several felony charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident. Goforth, who was sentenced by Judge Tammy O'Brien, must serve eight years before he is eligible for early release.

Goforth was fleeing Akron police Dec. 10 in a car reported stolen from Austintown when he ran a stop sign on Slosson Street at Packard Drive, striking a car driven by McGinnis. She was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled over from the impact. She was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where she died the next day.

Police said they had called off the chase before the accident. Goforth, who kept driving after the crash, was arrested a short time later at the intersection of Mercer Avenue and Lawton Street.

“Stacey McGinnis was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. Her death will be felt by not only her family but the entire community,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “Mr. Goforth had no regard for life when he fled from police and sped through Akron’s streets at more than twice the speed limit. I’m pleased to know our community is safer with Mr. Goforth in prison.”