GREEN — A new master plan is in the works for the city's parks.

Brandstetter Carroll Inc. of Lexington, Kentucky, has been named to draw up the parks plan, the city's first in 13 years.

The firm of architects, engineers and planners with offices also in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Dallas, was selected from among three finalists by a committee that included members of the Service and Planning departments, the Parks Division and Parks Board.

Green Public Service Director Valerie Wax Carr introduced Patrick Hoagland of Brandstetter Carroll as the project manager, pending City Council's approval of the proposed $80,000 contract for the study. Council could vote at either its Oct. 22 or Nov. 12 meeting.

Hoagland estimated the plan would take about nine months to develop.

The last Green parks master plan was performed in 2006, according to Carr, who said almost everything has been completed in that program. The city maintains 14 parks and owns the 27-acre wetland-protected Myersville Fen.

“We want a pure analysis without any preconceived ideas,” Carr said Wednesday, adding that the focus will be on facilities, programs and funding.

Once the proposal is enacted, a steering committee of about 12 individuals would be named to work with Hoagland’s team and include city staff members and several Park Board members.

A stakeholders group also would be chosen, including representatives from the schools, sports groups and others.

Mayor Gerard Neugebauer said the city's variety of parks and recreation options "enhances the quality of life for our residents and really helps foster a sense of community. Trends show that young adults and families seek communities with a variety of recreation options and parks. This plan will use community input to identify amenities, parks and programs to serve our residents from the youngest to our aging seniors."

Michael Elkins, the city’s park planning and development administrator, said teaming up with Brandstetter Carroll "will help us improve our facilities, programs and delivery of recreation services."

Hoagland said the master plan is a four-step process: evaluation, community engagement, vision and action.

"We like to take the process to where the people are," he said "We like to go to your events and even create events” to gain more input.

He noted that his firm has completed such a study in Tallmadge, is beginning one in Cuyahoga Falls and has worked in numerous other Ohio cities, including Cincinnati and Elyria.

Hoagland said he anticipates mailing 2,000 random-sample surveys with hopes of getting at least 400 back. He also said another two-page website survey will be used so anyone can respond.

“We want as many people as possible to fill out that one,” he said.

“We feel strongly in developing a plan that is realistic and practical, something that we know is going to get implemented.”

George W. Davis can be reached at: mediaman@sssnet.com