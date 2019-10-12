Need some help choosing a Medicare managed-care or drug plan?

Experts say anyone who isn’t computer savvy — and even some who are — should seek help navigating all the choices with Medicare, its managed-care options and drug plans in the coming weeks during open enrollment.

A plan that saves one person money may cost another person more, depending on the prescription medications they take, their health and in what hospital systems their doctors practice.

Filling out an online form at Medicare.gov can guide consumers to the right plan to fit their needs.

But if you don’t feel comfortable using Medicare.gov, other help is available. Also, this year, Medicare.gov underwent a massive overhaul, and there have been several glitches as well as information that has not yet loaded onto the site. For instance, in past years, the website included prescription drug copays and coinsurance ranges, but did not appear in time for this article's deadline. The Beacon Journal will provide that information in Betty Lin-Fisher’s Saturday column.

Direction Home events

Direction Home — through the Akron Canton Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities — is offering a series of free local seminars that include a meal.

The sessions cover the enrollment process, coverage options, how to select coverage, Medicare protections and how to use Medicare’s website.

If you attend, be sure to bring your Medicare number, a list of prescription medications you take and the names of your physicians.

To register, call 330-776-4620, email events@dhad.org or go to www.dhad.org/resources-education/medicare-education/

Here is a list of upcoming events that still have available spaces in the Akron area. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.; lunch is served at noon, unless otherwise noted:

Oct. 21: Guy’s Party Center, 500 E. Waterloo Road, Akron, 10 a.m. to noon

Oct. 23: Holiday Inn Belden Village, 4520 Everhard Road NW, Canton, 10 a.m. to noon

Oct. 29: Hilton Garden Inn/Twinsburg, 8971 Wilcox Drive, Twinsburg, 9 to 11 a.m. (registration at 8:30 a.m., breakfast at 9 a.m.)

Oct. 30: Occasions Party Center, 6800 Manchester Road, New Franklin, 10 a.m. to noon.

Nov. 4: Hartville Kitchen, 1015 Edison St. NW, Hartville, 10 a.m. to noon

Nov. 12: Hartville Kitchen, 1015 Edison St. NW, Hartville, 10 a.m. to noon

Nov. 18: Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) New Center, 4211 State Route 44, Rootstown, 10 a.m. to noon

Nov. 20: Hilton Fairlawn, 3180 W. Market St., Akron, 9 to 11 a.m. (registration at 8:30 a.m., breakfast at 9 a.m.)

Check-Up Days

The Ohio Department of Insurance’s Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program is offering free help during Medicare Check-Up Days in every county.

The program also offers a hotline at 800-686-1578 for individualized assistance with shopping and enrollment Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and an email oshiipmail@insurance.ohio.gov. In addition, there are three webcasts available for those who cannot make it to a meeting. The webcasts will be held Nov. 4 at 10 a.m., Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.

Here are some upcoming events in the Akron area. For a full list in other parts of the state or to register for the “Open Enrollment Webinar” go to: www.bitly.com/OHMedicareCheckup.

Medina County: Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Soprema Senior Center, 617 School Drive, Wadsworth. Counseling is part of a health expo.

Stark County: Nov. 12, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mercy Medical Center Mercy Hall, 1320 Mercy Drive, Canton. Counseling by appointment only, call 330-489-1215.

Summit County: Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Twinsburg Community Center, 10260 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg. Counseling by appointment only, call 330-963-8722.

There are no Portage or Wayne County events scheduled.

Other help

The Medicare program also provides free personalized help over the phone at 800-633-4227.

If you believe you cannot afford the plans, there may be help available for free drug coverage or reduced monthly premiums and lower out-of-pocket costs.

For information, contact the Social Security Administration at 800-772-1213 or https://www.ssa.gov

Beacon Journal consumer columnist and medical reporter Betty Lin-Fisher can be reached at 330-996-3724 or blinfisher@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her @blinfisherABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/BettyLinFisherABJ and see all her stories at www.ohio.com/topics/linfisher