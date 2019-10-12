WESTERVILLE — The only Ohio Democratic presidential candidate won’t be part of the only Ohio Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday.

So, sure, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is upset.

“The race is literally just starting, so I think it’s unfortunate that everybody’s not getting up there to talk about important issues,” said the Youngstown-area congressman, whose district includes parts of Akron and Summit County.

Sour grapes or not, he is not the first to voice objections about rules set by the Democratic National Committee to winnow the field of more than 20 candidates. Party leaders approved gradually increasing thresholds on poll results from national and early voting states, as well as the number of “grassroots” donors.

The latter is causing the most gripes. Simply to meet the 130,000-donor minimum, candidates are investing relatively huge amounts just to get tiny contributions that build up their donor total.

In a letter to the DNC, a top aide to Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet questioned the donor threshold and asked, “Why is the DNC in an unprecedented rush to eliminate candidates from a volatile field five months before the first vote is cast?”

Earlier this week, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the last to qualify for Tuesday's 12-person match-up, threatened to boycott the debate because "the DNC and corporate media are trying to hijack the entire election process."

Democratic officials say the rules were spelled out far in advance after consultation with a host of party members. The general view was that the party couldn’t do what Republicans did in 2016 and keep a large number of candidates well into the primary season.

“There hasn't been one candidate in 40 years who has polled under 2% the fall ahead of a primary and has gone on to be the Democratic nominee,” said DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa, citing the party’s threshold for Tuesday’s debate in suburban Columbus, which will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. on CNN.

Ryan, who says he got a major financial commitment from an unnamed California donor earlier this week, said Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton wouldn’t have survived under the party’s current rules. The former star quarterback has pledged to continue campaigning until voters start casting ballots in Iowa, New Hampshire and other early states next year.

Without apologizing for the self-serving message, Ryan said that Democrats risk blowing the election against a highly vulnerable incumbent unless they broaden their appeal to people like those in his home Mahoning Valley, a traditionally Democratic area that turned toward President Trump.

“I don’t think there’s anybody running in this race who understands people in this region better than I do. They are going to be essential to compete against Donald Trump,” Ryan said.

Ryan wants to make sure he’s clear on this point.

“I think Donald Trump is a complete slimeball, but he doesn’t want to take my job, or take my health insurance. My friends work at GM, in the building and construction trade. These are the guys I drink beer with. I know ‘em.

“These positions they are taking are untenable with the vast majority of them.”