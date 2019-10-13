More than 700 guests marked William H. Considine’s 40 years of leadership at Akron Children’s Hospital during a celebration in his honor Saturday at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens.

Under a heated tent on the estate’s Great Meadow, guests were welcomed into a colorful party where they enjoyed creative cuisine at several food stations.

During the evening’s program, Grace Wakulchik, Akron Children’s president and CEO, greeted the crowd and introduced Dance Unlimited, a dance troupe made up of hospital patients and led by Kellie Lightfoot. Considine joined the dancers on the dance floor during their final number.

Wakulchik, who was named Akron Children’s leader a year ago, commended CEO emeritus Considine for his four decades of leadership of the independent pediatric health care organization.

“Bill has always understood the importance of our meaningful work and the healing bond our providers have with our patients and families,” Wakulchik said. “He has made an indelible impression on our hospital and community.”

Considine’s dedication was highlighted in a video that featured remarks and congratulations from more than a dozen leaders such as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Considine’s longtime assistant, Pat O’Desky. Following the video, John Orr, chairman of the hospital’s board of directors, spoke and praised Considine and his leadership style.

“In looking back over his years of service at Akron Children’s, it’s hard to believe the transformation that has taken place since he came on board as CEO in 1979,” Orr said.

“Akron Children’s has truly developed into a comprehensive, pediatric health care delivery system with a commanding regional presence and well-deserved reputation for world-class care. All of this was achieved through his ability to see something that needed to be done and his determination to find a way to do it.”

Considine and his wife, Becky, were moved by the tribute during the event, which included his children, their spouses and his grandchildren in the audience.

“I am overwhelmed by this outpouring of support for a job that has brought so much meaning and joy into my life,” he said. “It has been a blessing to be a part of the Akron Children’s Hospital family for 40 years.”

Following dancing to music spun by a DJ, R&B hitmakers The Spinners took the stage and brought many to the dance floor for more than an hour. The floor was embellished with an image of the cover of Considine’s new book, “Success,” which attendees received as they departed.

Attendees included Shapiro, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James, Summit County Probate Court Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer, Steve and Jeannine Marks, Gregg and Terrill Mervis, Summit County Juvenile Court Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio, former Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic and Virginia Addicott.

Presenting sponsors were RDA Management, Paul Thomarios/THOMARIOS and the Women’s Board of Akron Children’s Hospital.