When Thomas the Train, Fred Flintstone’s Stone Age car and the DeLorean from “Back to the Future” compete, who wins?

High school teams found out Thursday in the Gravity Racing Challenge High School STEM Team Competition at Derby Downs in Akron, racing seven cars they designed and built and 10 super stock derby cars.

Linda Hubbell, education director for the Soap Box Derby and founder of the GRC, said the program enables students to learn STEM skills (science, technology, engineering and math) and enjoy the effort at the same time.

She started the program in 2010 with two cars and it grew so big a separate high school competition was spun off. A competition in May for grades 3-8 has drawn close to 2,000 students.

The competition helps students develop practical and theoretical STEM skills, she said. And having the high schoolers compete in a separate competition gives them a chance to teach car-building skills to younger students participating in the May event.

“It’s all project-based learning,” Hubbell said. “Whenever you can make learning real, it sticks.”

Mike Farren, shop teacher at Barberton High School, has been a GRC coach for five competitions.

The first year, he was a hands-on-car coach. Since then, however, he’s let the students do all the work.

“With my program, I don’t touch the cars,” he said. “Since that first year, the kids [do] 100 percent.”

A team from Green High School entered one car, the DeLorean.

Green senior Toby Baker, president of the high school’s science club, said the experience was enjoyable despite some deadline-induced stress.

“We hit a lot of roadblocks with our time,” Baker said. “We figured it out as we went forward.”

Their efforts paid off. The Green team's DeLorean finished first in the Best Engineering Design — Engineering Design Challenge.

Megan Pacifico, a science teacher at Coventry High School, said her students were excited about participating in the competition.

“I brought the idea up and they were all on board,” she said.

Two teams at the school entered a total of four cars — two in the engineering design and two in the super stock divisions.

Pacifico said the competition gave practical experience to her students, some of whom had never used power or hand tools before.

“They learned quick,” she said.

Sam Houmard, MH unit teacher with Louisville schools in Stark County, said it was the second year for several of her students, who pitched in with the cooperation of high school students who entered one engineering design car and two super stock cars.

“[For some], this is the only time in their lives they’ve had an after-school field trip,” she said.

The program helped her students develop friendships and cooperation skills, she said.

Next year’s May event for elementary school students will get a boost thanks to a $30,000 Summit County Community Development Block Grant which will use the Soap Box Derby’s STEM educational programs in five Summit County school districts.

Farren said the competition helps develop important STEM skills, but it’s the fun that keeps his students excited about building and testing their creations.

This year, two female students joined the Barberton teams.

“It is about having fun, too,” he said. “Is there anything wrong with that?”

