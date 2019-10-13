Most distressing in this whole ugly saga of HB6 it that any real discussion of an energy plan has been lost. And if passed, HB 6 is limited, what do we do going forward when it ends?
A temporary patch, is there anything this new fee to call gain users? Or is this a permanent obligation? Are utilities transitioning to cheaper methods of generation so they can compete in the market?
And I thought we had separated generation and distribution, so why exactly am I funding a private business through this mandate?
Other states are seeing falling energy rates-especially from renewables, can we get Ohio there?
Can we honestly expect Ohio small businesses to pay this bill and survive?
Eighteen thousand dollars for commercial users or $28,000 for industrial companies?
Or is HB6 a poison pill for future growth in this state?
Thomas Collins, Garrettsville