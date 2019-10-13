Laura Davis was 17 years old in the fall of 1969 when she started her freshman year at Kent State University, a school she had chosen because of its reputation for activism.

"I thought the Kent campus was a magical place," said Davis, a graduate of South Euclid's Charles Brush High School. "I was very interested in getting out of high school and going to a place where people cared about important things .... These were people who were talking about the Vietnam War, talking about those important social issues that I felt I knew about but didn't have a connection to other people who did."

And so two weeks after settling in, Davis stepped out of her dorm to attend her first demonstration. It was War Moratorium Day, with cities and universities across the country hosting marches, lectures, vigils and church services.

In Kent, more than 5,000 people participated in events, including 3,500 in what newspapers called the largest march in campus history. One of the event organizers, Tom Hyde, told reporters it was a far cry from his first year at Kent, when anti-war protests amounted to 30 students chanting in a circle while passersby hurled insults at them.

Tragically, the school year would end with the Ohio National Guard killing four students and wounding nine others during another demonstration.

But this was the other bookend, a peaceful affair involving students and faculty, ministers and mothers, veterans and families, calling for an end to United States' involvement in Vietnam, a war that would claim nearly 58,000 American lives.

"As I was headed for the line of the march, a vet handed me an armband. I didn't know who organized it. I thought it was the Vietnam vets," Davis said. "And so I joined the march. I was very earnest. I felt I was participating in something worthy. I wasn't an outspoken person at the time. I was shy and very quiet, but wanted to make connections to people, wanted to learn about the war."

Davis, now 67 and with a "Dr." in front of her name, went on to become a Kent State English professor.

She's written and taught about May 4 and its aftermath, and co-created the May 4 Visitors Center.

And it all started that first year at Kent when she said she felt "this kind of unspoken feeling that it was my job, everybody's job, to reach out to other people, over any kind of barrier — racial barrier, gender barrier, economic barrier. It seemed incumbent upon college students to stir the spirit of social consciousness."

Remembering 1969

The year 1969 was about as memorable as any year in U.S. history.

Richard M. Nixon became president. Ohio astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon. In Los Angeles, the cult of Charles Manson went on a two-night murderous rampage. In New York, 400,000 people showed up at a New York farm for the Woodstock music festival.

It was the year The Who released "Tommy"; The Beatles saw "Get Back" reach No. 1; the last episode of "Star Trek" aired; and the "Miracle Mets" staged a surprise comeback to win the World Series.

In Kent, while the Oct. 15 War Moratorium Day was remembered for its thoughtful and peaceful efforts, the KSU campus saw its share of flashpoints, particularly in the spring of 1969.

Arguably, it started with the arrest of freshman Matthew Flanagan on an obscenity charge for passing out flyers for an anti-war movie — handouts that contained some choice words. Protests followed.

In April, Kent State Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) held a rally to protest, among other things, the presence of an ROTC program on campus.

Afterward, 40 SDS members attempted to enter the Administration Building with a list of demands and were met by more than 20 police officers, leading to a skirmish, six arrests, the suspension of seven students and the revocation of the SDS' campus charter.

Reacting to KSU's policy of closed suspension hearings, SDS members broke through chained doors where the hearings were held at the Music and Speech Building and took over the third floor. It took a collaboration of campus, city, county and state police in riot gear to evict the students, with 60 of them being arrested.

In May, it was agreed to broadcast the suspension hearings of three SDS members in Kent Municipal Court, but the tension was not abated. Kent police arrested five more students in connection with SDS activities, and the State Highway Patrol arrested seven students for demonstrating during a routine ROTC drill on campus.

Students picketed more and staged hunger strikes while demanding that the university — which has its own police force — stop allowing outside authorities to arrest students on campus.

It took the summer break to end the unrest.

Students protesting the war didn't confine themselves to Kent.

In January of 1969, they formed a caravan of cars and buses to Nixon's inauguration to participate in anti-war protests in Washington. In April, more than 150 traveled to Chicago for an anti-war march organized by the Chicago Peace Council.

And in November, hundreds from the school and Kent community traveled to Washington, D.C., for a second War Moratorium Day.

While that first event on Oct. 15 featured campus-based activities, the second event on Nov. 15 invited demonstrators to the nation's capital. More than 400,000 people across the country heeded the call, creating the largest demonstration Washington, D.C., had experienced to that date.

Jerry M. Lewis was among them.

Calm before the storm

The sociology professor came from the Chicago area when Kent hired him in 1966. He's 82 now, but he was just 29 years old that fall of '69.

When he drove himself to the Washington march, his reasons were equal parts professional (wanting to study crowd behavior) and personal (wanting to express his own anti-war beliefs).

It wasn't the first time he tried to balance the conflict he faced as professional faculty and a regular guy with a social conscience. Lewis, who had served in a Illinois military reserve unit in the early 1960s, couldn't help but be moved by Vietnam vets in his classroom who confided in him about their wartime experiences.

When the SDS students were suspended the previous spring, Lewis helped form a new group called Concerned Citizens of the Kent Community (3-C) to support the suspended students.

"We felt the university hadn't treated the activists fairly ... basically we were trying to get fairer hearings," he said.

The 3-C was short-lived. Some charged the group with being a secret arm of the SDS; others didn't like that it didn't have an overt anti-war message. Three weeks after it was formed and made a few headlines, the group quietly disbanded.

Lewis also helped form "faculty marshals," a group of teachers who would don armbands during demonstrations to mark their role as observers and a "peaceful presence."

Even then, there were times Lewis left the armband at home to signify his role that day was as a demonstrator, not a marshal.

But overall, Lewis remembered 1969 as the calm before the storm, a routine year in which even the SDS arrests — in the grand scheme of things — amounted to a mere flicker.

As a matter of fact, he said, 1969 had a hopeful feel, buoyed by Nixon's June announcement that he was withdrawing 25,000 troops from Southeast Asia.

"There was a general feeling that the war was going to come to an end," Lewis said.

Ultimately, that may have been a major reason for the extreme reaction of anti-war protesters on May 4, 1970, who rebelled against the stunning declaration that the U.S. had invaded Cambodia.

"That's why the invasion of Cambodia was so extraordinary. It was a 180-degree turn," Lewis said, and arguably a betrayal of the peaceful optimism many felt on that War Moratorium Day.