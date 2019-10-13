COPLEY — Before a chilly Friday in early October, Sami Shaffer had never been around a horse before.

That changed when the Wadsworth senior headed to her Animal Care and Science class at Copley High School and met Denny, a 22-year-old paint horse with whom her teacher, Rachel McClenaghan, grew up.

“Where else can you learn at school with a horse there?” said Shaffer, 17, a dog lover who wants to be a vet.

McClenaghan teaches the new Animal Care and Science program within the Four Cities Compact, which includes 20 total programs in the Barberton, Copley-Fairlawn, Norton and Wadsworth school districts.

This is the first year for the program, housed at Copley High School. The school has two veterinary hospitals nearby — part of the reason it was selected to house the program, which includes students from all four high schools in the compact.

Four Cities Compact Director Roger Wright said a spring 2018 survey of students, educators and parents in the four districts about potential new programs received more than 1,600 responses. Animal care was the No. 1 choice.

McClenaghan, a Cuyahoga Falls native and 2009 Woodridge graduate, earned an associate degree in veterinary technology from the Vet Tech Institute at Bradford School in Columbus before entering the field, spending the last two years managing a veterinary clinic in South Dakota while living in Nebraska.

McClenaghan grew up on a farm and initially wanted to be a vet, but always thought she’d ended up teaching. Plus, she and her husband, Rob, were planning on moving back home eventually.

Two-year program

Since the school year started, McClenaghan, 28, has been teaching Animal Science 1 to a total of 41 juniors and seniors, the juniors in the morning and the seniors in the afternoon.

After the first year, it’ll be a two-year program, with juniors taking Animal Science 1 and seniors taking Animal Science 2.

"In Animal Science 1, we do a lot of basic husbandry and nutrition, from small animals all the way through to larger farm animals, and then also we touch on animal health, contagious diseases,” she said. “Year two, we'll get much deeper into the vet sciences part of it, and then we'll also do anatomy and physiology.”

The program will also soon operate a doggie day care and dog bathing facility at the high school for students to work with dogs during the school day.

When it starts, the facilities will only be available for dogs of high school staff, with students charging a reduced rate and the money going back into the program. McClenaghan said as the program progresses, they’ll consider expanding it to the public.

Currently, classroom pets include three kittens — Bean, Milo and Oliver — and two guinea pigs that go home with McClenaghan or a student on weekends and holidays.

But McClenaghan hopes to add more: chinchillas, ferrets, maybe a hedgehog or some amphibians or reptiles.

"It really just depends on where we go,” she said. “I'm building the curriculum as I go, and I want to be bringing in the animals as we're talking about them and learning about them.”

‘Spunky’ subject

During the recent class with Denny the horse, who mostly munched on grass, McClenaghan showed the students how to halter him, lead him on a short walk around a fenced-in grassy area behind the classroom, brush him and feed him a carrot.

"I will say Denny's a little spunky today. The weather's just really prime for spunky horses, but just bear with him,” McClenaghan told her students in the Animal Care and Science classroom in the basement of Copley High School, decorated with posters of an array of animals and 11 stuffed dogs sitting on a table.

"What does that mean?" a student asked nervously.

"He's just a little spunky ... he's picking up his feet a little bit more. He's waving his head around a little bit more,” McClenaghan said. “It's not a big deal, but we are gonna work with him.”

McClenaghan’s dad, Terry Myers, 66, of Cuyahoga Falls, brought Denny to school for the class.

Before retiring 10 years ago, Myers was the supervisor of building and grounds at Woodridge. Now, he runs the family hay farm, where he’s lived his whole life.

Myers was working with small groups of students, showing them knot-tying techniques that would be used with horses.

"We're working with kids that, some kids have never touched a horse, so we're really starting them out with the very basics,” he said of the program. “But this is where you have to start.”

McClenaghan agreed, saying with the program under their belts, students can go into a range of animal science-related fields, including veterinary sciences, dog grooming, dog day care, zoology, marine biology, animal production or livestock management.

Some of those fields require secondary education, but some don’t; her students could work in veterinary clinics as veterinary assistants straight out of high school.

“My kids definitely have a step up on the other applicants going in .... There's a lot of opportunities for them,” said McClenaghan, who said she eventually hopes the program will offer students the opportunity to earn a veterinary assisting certification.

But it’s also good to learn basic animal skills, no matter what field the students enter, she said.

“It's always good to understand and know animal behavior as well as just basic husbandry versus just going to the pet store and taking a pet home and just kind of winging it,” she said. “It's good to know what proper nutrition animals need and the proper ways to care for them, so having that base knowledge I think is huge .... We've all got animals.”

