1 Zombie flick. Rob Zombie’s “3 From Hell” will be in select theaters Monday. From his first film, "House of 1000 Corpses," to "The Devil's Rejects," this is the next bloody chapter in the film catalog. The 7 p.m. Monday showing is at the following cinemas: Tinseltown USA, Perry Township; Cinemark 15, Macedonia; Valley View 24; and Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights.

2 Fall concert. The Bassoon Spooktacular will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the Cuyahoga Falls Library. Costumes are encouraged to listen to the Bassoon Quartet featuring Amy Bertleff, Renee Anthony Dee, Connie Edwards and Phil Shirley.