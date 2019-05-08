NEWCOMERSTOWN - Roger Allen Quillin, 77, of Newcomerstown passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Riverside Manor Nursing & Rehab. Center.



He was born July 30, 1941 in Coshocton to the late Frank and Florence (Young) Quillin. He attended Port Washington High School. He worked at Ross Clay, Heller's for 19 years, oil rigs for various companies and was a self-employed water well driller. Drafted on January 20, 1964 and served two years with the U.S. Army. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving four months there with Big Red One Artillary Unit.



He was lovingly cared for in his later years by his brother, Jeff Quillin (Linda Helmick) of Newcomerstown. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was known as a hard worker for many years. His passion was taking road trips and people would remark how they would run into him at different truck stops in any number of states at any hour of the day or night. He was an avid fan of Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Nascar races.



Graveside services will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Roger Bourne officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Addy Funeral Home. Military service will be conducted by Newcomerstown Veteran Honor Guard. Memorial contributions in Roger's behalf may be made to the Newcomerstown Veterans Honor Guard, PO Box 66, Newcomerstown, OH 43832. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com