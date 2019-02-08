Hazards in Kenmore

I, a Kenmore resident, have not heard a single good thing about the way lines and posts have been placed on Kenmore Boulevard to help businesses.

This is what I’ve seen: Those waiting for a bus in winter weather must stand on the curb, and when the bus arrives, walk farther to the bus through snow and slush that could not be plowed because of the posts. There’s a bigger risk of falling because of the slippery ground and packed snow on the shoes of people getting on the bus.

These impediments certainly create hazards for emergency and police vehicles, as well as for drivers not familiar with these impediments who have to figure out which lane to get in to turn onto the expressway.

In the Feb. 6 letter “Speak out on traffic,” we are told that business owners say their voices have fallen on deaf ears at community meetings and their complaints are ignored. As a resident who uses these streets daily, I bristle at the fact that we who live here are ignored. That’s what we have council members for. What is Mike Freeman doing to be sure that we are heard at Akron City Council?

Do you hear me Akron? Get something done and rid the boulevard of lines and impediments. This did nothing but infuriate the residents and create safety hazards that didn’t exist prior to these changes. If you can see that nothing good has come from this, why do we continue to have it? It’s an experiment that has gone wrong and needs corrected. When can we expect change?

Carolyn Duvall, Akron

Suffering and justice

Alice Marie Johnson and Matthew Charles, the African-Americans represented at the State of the Union address, were two long-suffering, unjustly sentenced and jailed-for-life individuals, now free. They have been made examples of what we call change in the Trump administration.

As examples they mirror historically how most black issues have been treated by government. ‘‘The sufferer’’ is the only acceptable example that minorities can expect to see in a nation bringing about change. The long-suffering are paraded in front of America claiming justice is being done.

I’m skeptical of how much progress this example ever represents, since it also rewards those who applaud our long suffering.

The arc of the universe bends until it breaks some people before justice is finally won.

The president’s hypocrisy, seeking glory from this display, is as shameful as this nation’s ugly history of false condemnation and oppression.

Renee F. DeBose, Akron

Take action on climate

Right now in the U.S., many of us aren’t feeling the impacts of climate change on a daily basis, making it seem like a less urgent issue when we think of where to put our money, time and advocacy. As a student intern for the nonpartisan climate action group Defend Our Future, I implore you to stop procrastinating on climate action. Tomorrow may be too late to take this issue seriously.

Case in point: The acting administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, ex-coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler, wants to repeal the mercury and air toxics standards, an initiative enacted in 2011 to decrease the amount of mercury released into the air from power plants. The rollback of this initiative could pose dangerous health effects for everyone in this country.

I ask you to reach out to U.S Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman to tell them that this dangerous rollback must not happen.

Justin Fischer, Solon

Starbucks on ice

I would like to suggest we all boycott Starbucks until former CEO Howard Schultz withdraws any possible bid for president.

Ruth Hill, Cuyahoga Falls