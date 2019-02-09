Don’t deny science

Recent articles note that cancer deaths have declined by 27 percent over the past 25 years, with approximately 2.6 million fewer deaths reported. This is primarily due to the impact of scientific research to counter the flimflam science of the tobacco industry, as well as lawsuits against the tobacco industry.

There are obvious parallels to “the science is not conclusive” climate change deniers, led by the fossil fuels industry. The industry is not only attacking the science, it is attacking all the programs developed to combat climate change, particularly regulations to reduce greenhouse gases and efforts to develop alternative energy sources.

Cheap fossil fuels are like cheap cigarettes; it is the setting of a hook for a lifetime of pain. The denials weaken the common will to change. It may be useful to note that 15 percent of Americans are still smoking 55 years after the release of the 1964 Surgeon General’s report. Flat-earthers and those who believed the sun revolves around the Earth persisted for many, many years. We cannot let naysayers dictate against progress.

Ninety-seven percent of active climate researchers are convinced that humans are causing global warming. Per the 2018 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, it is likely, without significant concerted global actions, that by 2030 we will see drastic increases in climate-related poverty, famine, drought and sea level rises. And deaths, like what we avoided with action on tobacco.

What we need now is a commitment to going green. We need to eliminate the subsidies given to fossil fuels. We need to reduce consumption of them. We need to incentivize alternative energies and conservation technologies. Please call your federal or state legislator to ask their support, join a group to increase awareness and practice responsible energy consumption.

Dick Bardoulas, Copley

Improve birthrate

Regarding the Jan. 21 commentary “We have a birthrate crisis. What next?”, it is true that we have a birthrate crisis. Americans are just not reproducing at a rate that will ensure a sufficient number of people to sustain this nation economically or produce the necessary tax revenue.

The author suggests several solutions, such as family subsidies, innovation and more immigration. All of these could increase the birthrate, but I have another suggestion: Curb the number of abortions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2015 there were 188 legally induced abortions for every 1,000 live births. Whether you support abortion or not (I do not), this is a huge number of children lost to abortion. Perhaps if we stopped eliminating our offspring prior to birth we could improve our birthrate significantly.

Kathy Ruell, Cuyahoga Falls

Winning idea

One sure way to prevent another government shutdown is a law declaring: First step in a shutdown is to stop salaries, benefits and government-funded travel for the president, senators and members of the House of Representatives. Problem: These same elected officials would have to enact the law. That’ll be the day.

Sam Salem, Akron

Bad policy decisions

In response to the Jan. 31 commentary “Are we about to surrender in Afghanistan?” by Ryan Crocker: Crocker believes the U.S. surrendered in the Vietnam War. The fact that the U.S. never should have been in Vietnam in the first place is beyond his reckoning.

Crocker is a former U.S. ambassador who is unable to admit that the U.S. has made some very bad foreign policy decisions.

Ned DeLamatre, Akron