Sherrod Brown doesn’t need to prove his “progressive credentials,” something he explained to a group of reporters at a breakfast meeting in Washington this week. He reminded where he has stood as a U.S. House member and the past 12 years as a U.S. senator from Ohio. He cited his opposition to the Iraq War and the North American Free Trade Agreement, his long support of marriage equality and a string of Fs from the National Rifle Association.

All of this is significant in view of the way the race for the Democratic presidential nomination is taking early shape. Brown is weighing whether to run, having taken his “Dignity of Work” tour to Iowa and New Hampshire with Nevada and South Carolina to come. Some in an already crowded field have been eager to embrace big, bold ideas, notably, Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. To his credit, Brown has resisted.

That isn’t because the senator lacks ambition on health care and climate change. Rather, as he put it to the group of reporters, “I want to get something done for people now.”

Medicare for All promises universal health coverage, a goal shared by Brown and other Democrats. Such a proposed expansion also all but guarantees a most contentious debate, and not entirely about the projected cost. Many Americans will balk at the shrinking of the private health care system, in which the majority participate, usually with satisfaction, through coverage provided by employers.

Advocates essentially open the door to "no, you won’t get to keep your health care." Would the coverage improve? That is a tough sell when many first resist change.

Brown argues, persuasively, that it is better to aim at solving a problem, say, those in their 50s and early 60s, too young to qualify for Medicare yet without the option of affordable and adequate health insurance. The senator proposes allowing them to buy into Medicare. It may be that enhancing subsidies for insurance exchanges would be preferable. Whatever the course, the idea is to build on the system as it is, making an improvement that moves substantially closer to universal coverage.

A similar realistic attitude of let’s-get-something-done applies to the senator’s proposal to give the federal government authority to use the full leverage of Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies. This would help put downward pressure on prescription drug costs while avoiding a donnybrook over the structure of health care.

The Green New Deal gets it right in echoing the urgency of the U.N. panel on climate change citing the need for action without “documented historical precedent.” Yet as critics and proponents acknowledge, it is “aspirational.” In that way, Brown shares the goal. He also will wait to get behind something concrete.

Another early theme of the Democratic race has featured calls to tax more aggressively those at the highest income rungs, whether through a levy on wealth or increasing income and estate tax rates. The direction is sound, and, again, Brown hardly needs to prove himself. He has a different emphasis, focusing on ways to assist those who work hard yet face stagnant wages. He proposes, among other things, an expansion of the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit. His Patriot Employer Tax Credit would reward companies that keep well-paying jobs in this country.

This, in part, is a reflection of what the senator has learned through many years of legislating, or prospering politically in a state with a strong red presence. He is putting forward ideas with a chance of sticking because they really would improve the lives of ordinary Americans. That is where Sherrod Brown is leading.