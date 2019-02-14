NFL has priorities

I just read that Browns general manager John Dorsey has signed Kareem Hunt, a player recently let go by the Kansas City Chiefs after the release of a video showing Hunt kicking a woman. Although I do not follow professional sports, I am fairly certain I have read about a dozen players in as many years who were able to continue their professional football careers even after having been accused or convicted of physically abusing children or women.

I also am aware that Colin Kaepernick has not been able to play professionally again since taking a knee rather than standing for a flag and a song. While that flag and song represent a tremendous sacrifice on the part of many, Kaepernick has not, as far as I know, physically harmed anyone by taking a stand on his knee for those who are often treated poorly in this country on account of the skin color he happens to share with them. But that’s another letter.

I am hoping that someone who follows professional football more closely than I do will be able to say that I am mistaken, have missed some fact or nuance to the story and that it is not really as it appears — that not standing for our country’s flag warrants more outrage and punishment than the beating of women and children.

Kelly Urbano, Akron

Detour is hardship

While I look forward to the revitalization of South Main Street, the project has negatively affected those who live at Mayflower Manor apartments on South Main Street. Many of us depend on Metro buses. Before, we were able to walk across the street and use the bus stop in front of Canal Park to take a bus toward the transit center (southbound). Now we have to walk up the State Street hill to catch the bus going toward the transit center. This is also where we are let off the bus, and we must walk down the State Street hill.

To catch a bus traveling north on Main Street we have to walk to the front of the Polsky building or down to Buchtel Avenue.

Most of the tenants at Mayflower Manor suffer from mobility issues, and getting to and from the available bus stops is a hardship. I have personally seen people in wheelchairs, on crutches and with a walker attempting to get down the State Street hill. They have a look of fear on their faces because that is a steep hill. Those in wheelchairs grip the wheels on their chairs and hope they can make it down the hill without losing their grip and flying into South Main Street. I personally have had two major surgeries in the past year and face another soon. I am afraid I will fall walking down the hill.

I don’t understand why Metro cannot take steps to use Main Street, both north and south, and add or open stops so we aren’t endangering our lives. I have emailed my councilman but haven’t heard back from him. I sent similar letters to the mayor’s office without receiving a reply. How many people have to be hurt before someone listens?

Alexis Jacobs, Akron

Thank you, Trump

I filed my federal taxes Feb. 5 and my refund was deposited into my bank account a week later. My earnings were $4,000 more than in 2017 and I paid $400 less in taxes than last year.

Everything you hear and read in the news these days is so biased to try to make President Trump look bad. It’s ridiculous. He has the best interests of U.S. citizens at heart.

Allan Butler, Cuyahoga Falls