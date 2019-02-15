On Monday, Chuck Jones sent a letter to state Sen. Kenny Yuko, a Richmond Heights Democrat and the minority leader in the Ohio Senate. The president and chief executive of FirstEnergy wanted to clarify the relationship between the Akron-based utility and its former subsidiary, FirstEnergy Solutions. The two now are separate businesses. They operate independently. Thus, as Jones stressed, the current and future financial performance of FES does not affect FirstEnergy.

The distinction is important in view of the debate likely to come at the Statehouse concerning the future of the two nuclear power plants owned by FES and located in Ohio. FES is looking to emerge from bankruptcy. Yet to do so successfully, the company needs state lawmakers to approve a proposed program of zero emission credits, or financial assistance via ratepayers that would allow the Davis-Besse and Perry plants to compete and continue to operate.

The zero emission credits reflect something the marketplace fails to recognize, the value of nuclear power in an era of accelerating climate change. The two plants account for 90 percent of the state’s clean energy.

See the plants shut down, and it would take many years for other sources of clean energy, for instance, solar and wind, to make up for the loss, let alone expand the carbon-free footprint. The already formidable task of curbing climate change would become significantly more difficult.

Add the economic fallout from closing the plants, in the form of lost jobs and depleted local tax revenue, and the case is strong for zero emission credits. New York, New Jersey and Illinois already have taken such action. Some environmental groups have recognized that the alarming pace of climate change requires the clean contribution of current nuclear power plants.

Yet, in Ohio, the shadow of FirstEnergy falls across the discussion.

If many lawmakers and stakeholders balk at subsidies in a competitive market (not that other energy sources lack assistance), others, especially among environmentalists, are put off by the presence of FirstEnergy. That is understandable. For instance, the company had management problems and a serious safety incident at Davis-Besse 17 years ago, resulting in a shutdown for repairs and a fine for FirstEnergy. The company embraced deregulation and then reversed course when the market turned unfavorably. It resisted the state’s energy efficiency and renewable energy standards. It sought an unwarranted bailout for climate unfriendly coal-fired plants.

So, the opposition has become something of an anything-but-FirstEnergy, some seeing merit in aiding other nuclear power plants, just not Davis-Besse and Perry. The question then follows: What has FirstEnergy done to deserve a financial boost?

Which returns to the Chuck Jones letter, and the circumstances now: FirstEnergy would not benefit financially from the zero emission credits. The assistance goes to FirstEnergy Solutions, which most likely will change its name, once it completes bankruptcy and has the authority to do so. That is something for the new Ohio House energy subcommittee on generation to keep in mind as it weighs the course forward.

The same goes for environmental critics of aiding the two nuclear power plants. If the overwhelming consensus of scientists is persuasive, their modeling proving accurate, then the climate crisis calls for an attitude of every kilowatt of clean energy on deck. Reduce carbon emissions 45 percent by 2030 as recommended by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change? On the way to zero by mid-century? Many respected climate scientists advise that already massively ambitious outcome won’t happen without the current fleet of nuclear power plants. This isn’t about FirstEnergy.