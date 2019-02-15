Out in the cold

Six public forums about snow plowing? That’s overkill if the feedback is limited to the city of Akron’s difficulty clearing the streets (‘‘Residents to talk about snow battle,’’ Feb. 11). What’s missing from the discussion is how the community can better help pedestrians and those using public transit during bad weather. Those folks count, too.

After any kind of snow, sidewalks should be cleared for postal workers, school kids, exercisers, dog walkers, and the many others who need sidewalks simply to get around. One thing that amazes me is the number of households that have the money to get their driveways plowed, but don’t bother to have their walks cleared.

But God help you if you are a Metro rider. Not only do you stand out in the elements, when the bus arrives, you may have to climb a small mountain of snow to get from the curb to the bus’s steps. And when you arrive at your destination, you are just as likely to be dumped off into another drift. Metro should consider adding concrete pads at its stops and work with the city to keep them clear when it snows.

Metro should also consider adding off-street stops in some locations, such as Summit County Public Health. Although it has a West Market Street address, the health department’s building is 200 yards off the road, behind Acme. I couldn’t help but notice several clients wading through the snow piles at its bus stop recently. One of the riders was a young mother, who had to push her stroller 100 yards up a slush-covered driveway, over a set of railroad tracks, and then another 100 yards through a snow-covered parking lot.

Why make it so difficult? Those are the conversations we should be having.

Jeff Davis, Akron

Car advice lacking

In the Jan. 29 article ‘‘Arctic blast to test cars,’’ some of the information is very out-of-date.

Most oil in the past 20 years is 5W-20 or 5W-30. 10W-30 is almost nonexistent today. Many new vehicles in the past five years are 0W-20 or 0W-30 (some new Toyotas take 0W-16). Do not use an oil with a different weight than your manufacturer recommends. It can cause running and sensor problems or damage in a modern engine. Ohio doesn’t have such temperature extremes that oil weight is an issue.

Green coolant is not the most common. There are several colors of extended life coolant today. You can add a multi-application coolant if necessary, just make sure it is a type safe for your specific vehicle. If your coolant is low, have your system pressure-tested. You shouldn’t lose much coolant under normal use.

Mike Schnee, Akron

Toast to 1 percenters

The U.S. has the highest standard of living of any country in the world, because we have the largest number of 1 percenters in the world. Said a different way, the wealth of the 1 percent provides the standard of living of the 99 percent.

Here, it’s in the self-interest of the average person to live in a society of multi-billionaire capitalists and corporations that use their wealth to produce products to buy and compete for the labor we have to sell. Better yet, our Constitution guarantees us the freedom to become a 1 percenter or improve our position, and not be subject to socialist, government-enforced, pseudo-equality. The immigrants who come here are coming for the opportunity to escape the ‘‘equality’’ their failed socialist countries impose.

With freedom and capitalism, everyone benefits from each individual’s drive to improve their position. Thank God for the 1 percent and our Constitution.

Gary Eaton, Stow

What president says

I challenge your readers to catch Donald Trump telling the truth sometime today. I know you will have to listen intently.

Cleo Everson, Doylestown