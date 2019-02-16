Experts in cybersecurity long have warned about the increasing sophistication and complexity of attacks on information systems. Akron has witnessed the evolution, from the attack six years ago by Turkish hackers to the episode last month in which the city had little choice but to shut down key aspects of its system, including online bill paying, the 311 service and email. After the 2013 incident, the city took steps to upgrade its protection. Now it has the task of ensuring that its security keeps pace with the threat.

The recent outcome could have been much worse, say, like Atlanta, hit in May by ransomware, city services offline for nearly a week. To their credit, Mayor Dan Horrigan and colleagues responded quickly, aided by the FBI and the Ohio Highway Patrol. City officials note especially the contribution of the Ohio National Guard Cyber Team, which by the end had provided the equivalent of a performance audit, or a complete portrait of the city system and how to move toward enhancing security so residents are protected from service disruptions and worse.

The attack came in the form of a familiar phishing operation, the hackers using an email message as bait, hoping a city worker bites and opens the message fully enough to unleash the planted virus. Thus, the city now has installed redundant protection on the computers of city workers, adding a second anti-virus software, one that prevents computer-to-computer infection.

City officials also have strengthened internal policies, among other things, putting the web filter at the maximum level and restricting the use of email to city matters, narrowing the vulnerability that comes with employees conducting personal email on the system. Which points to a crucial component of cybersecurity — employee education. If municipal and other public systems face constant attack, as the experts warn, then a key line of defense involves workers understanding the threat and their role in maintaining protection.

Here, too, the city has moved to get better. It seems, in this realm, there is no such thing as too much communication.

Officials also have begun to address the need for improved protection of the system’s hardware. That appears to involve adopting a cloud-based configuration. Mayor Horrigan has noted that the city has spent $9 million on cybersecurity the past three years. A sufficient investment is far better than the big trouble attached to a successful attack. At the same time, such protection isn’t getting cheaper as hackers become more formidable.

That expense applies, most notably, to the men and women who are hired for their expertise in cybersecurity. They are in demand and thus paid relatively well. Which means the public sector often struggles to keep such information technology personnel as the private sector typically offers much higher compensation. What might the city of Akron and other local governments do in an effort to attract and hold such valuable expertise in an era of strained public budgets?

Might this be a moment for collaboration, for instance, the city and Summit County finding a way to merge their systems and thus achieve the economy of scale required to compete for the top talent? Local governments around here have consolidated and upgraded their dispatch communications. Cybersecurity seems another place ripe for working together, the shared expertise delivering more protection than a single community can on its own. The stakes certainly are high. Akron just got a taste of how much damage could be done. Now is the time to make sure all reasonable steps are taken to meet the threat.