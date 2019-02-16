Does city care?

I proudly worked for the city of Akron for over 30 years. During those years I served in a variety of capacities from blue-collar worker to manager. Most of my time was under the administration of Don Plusquellic.

Having sat face to face across the table from him as a union president through grievance hearings, disciplinary actions and contract negotiations, I have firsthand knowledge that Plusquellic as mayor was no Prince Charming. But after all was said and done, he was a man of his word. When you had an agreement and he shook your hand, a deal was a deal.

I can also tell you he passionately cared for Akron and its people. To a fault, it consumed him.

I retired in 2009, and in a few years Plusquellic stepped down and a new administration emerged. In 2017 the new administration informed city retirees it was no longer going to honor past commitments made for retiree health care. We were stunned.

Yes, reduced health benefits translate into money, and it hurt us financially. But what hurt even more was the feeling of betrayal. The city which many people had devoted their careers to serving, building and promoting was now turning its back on us. It became painfully clear to us then that there was a fundamental change taking place in the way the new administration perceived its people.

Fast forward to 2019 — storm Harper. For days, citizens of Akron are snowed in. Days after the storm snowplows and school buses are still getting stuck. The streets that are plowed are so rotted with potholes you cannot dodge them. Am I surprised? No.

Citizens of Akron, please feel free to join the retirees in line: There’s a new sheriff in town.

Dale Sroka, Fairlawn

No free rides

In the Feb. 7 article ‘‘ODOT director warns of ‘crisis’ for state roads,’’ we learned that the Ohio Department of Transportation supports raising the gas tax to acquire the revenue necessary to adequately maintain state roads. It seems that the governor’s committee — assembled to study options for road construction and maintenance money — is admittedly having trouble developing a method for taxing hybrid and electric car users for their share of road usage, with committee member Dean Ringle saying a user fee for these drivers is “the fairest” method but “how that would be implemented” seems to be the issue.

Has the committee considered using the Ohio Department of Taxation? Each year we file our individual state taxes. There could be a new section of questions related to electric car ownership where mileage would be entered. Using that data point versus the mileage entered in the previous tax year would determine how much road was used and how much the electric car driver owes. As this is funding due to Ohio for state roads, one could keep track of out-of-state travel (evidenced by receipts, reservations, etc.) and subtract that mileage from their total for the most accurate usage fee. Until a solution is developed, electric car drivers are smartly benefiting from representation without taxation.

Christopher Ferdinand, Hudson

Woodridge and budgets

A state audit indicates a potential $2.2 million savings for the Woodridge school district (‘‘Audit outlines cuts for Woodridge schools,’’ Jan. 25).

But it seems to me that the only solution Superintendent Walter Davis and the school board care to pursue is more levies from those of us in the school district.

We’ll continue to follow what you do, but so far your report card deserves a failing grade.

L.A. Snider, Cuyahoga Falls