Mayor Dan Horrigan delivers his State of the City address on Wednesday. The speech comes in the wake of what Crain’s Cleveland Business described as a “great year” for Akron, in making Horrigan one of its top newsmakers for 2018. And yet, all is not swell, many residents still furious with the administration for its inability to plow snow quickly enough.

The snow debacle seems worse in view of Horrigan the candidate in 2015 making the quality of city services a leading priority.

Then, there are the traffic headaches, for instance, Main Street practically out of commission because of a makeover in progress and critics unimpressed with the changes on Kenmore Boulevard. City officials remind that the boulevard alterations are the product of much input from the community, not to mention from safety services, which have reported no delays in response times.

This job of mayor is tough, and Horrigan, as expected just three years in office, still faces a learning curve. He also must contend with the presence of the formidable former mayor, Don Plusquellic, who flirted with challenging Horrigan in the Democratic primary and lately has discussed running as an independent as the incumbent seeks a second term.

More than anything, Plusquellic appears to be looking for a way to make up for his foolish exit four years ago, resigning abruptly and leaving the city with his chosen successor who proved unfit for the office. It wasn’t the appropriate end to 28 years of achievement in office, Plusquellic, arguably, the best Akron mayor ever.

The city has done what Plusquellic seems incapable of doing, Akron has put behind the slight, or disappointment, or disagreement, to see the larger picture of his years in leadership. It isn’t blinded by some grudge. It appreciates what he accomplished, especially in navigating a rugged economic transition.

No surprise that Plusquellic sees economic development as a reason for contemplating a return to the mayor’s office. As he put it in a text to Betty Lin-Fisher of the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com, he sees the Horrigan team “ignoring the $200 billion of foreign business investment that comes on average every year to the US.” The “bridges” concept, Akron as a welcoming place to access the American market, was a key part of his strategy

Hard to argue with the thinking, and Plusquellic had successes. Yet at the same time, Akron slipped, starting around 2000. Multiple analyses have cited the sharp rise in the poverty rate, the increased number of neighborhoods losing population, the declining share of full-time workers and the drop in median household and per-capita income. They have noted how Akron lost pace compared to peer cities.

The city needed something more on the economic development front, and that is what Horrigan has sought to provide.

This is the most striking divide between the two (beyond their differing temperaments). Horrigan places less emphasis on attracting investment and more on driving resources, public and private, to enhance what the city already has. That helps explain the tax abatement program for new housing, and the plan for downtown, from the Main Street project to adding residential and retail opportunities. It goes to such things as the overdue evaluation of the city’s recreation programs and the collaboration with eBay to boost smaller businesses.

Consider talent. Every aging mid-sized metro area wants more. For the city, the University of Akron is a prime vehicle for attracting talent. Yet a substantial return comes from raising the game of those of us here. In that way, the arrival of Stark State College is a boon. More, the city has an immense stake in the Akron Public Schools realizing success through its college and career academies.

Which points to another departure for Horrigan, the leadership style less top-down. As the Elevate Akron plan with Summit County and the Greater Akron Chamber indicates, there is more room for true partnerships, or a willingness to see others take the lead when they are better equipped. All of this doesn’t mean Horrigan is a better mayor than Plusquellic. After three years, Plusquellic was far from the mayor he would become. What Horrigan has is plenty of ambition for the city and good timing, his emphasis more in line with what Akron needs now.

