Looking at our government from a concerned citizen’s view I wonder, has our system fallen apart at the seams?



The idea of two parties was to compare two different views on how to solve a problem by compromising. And this worked for years and we had a great working government for and by the people. Now we have a race for power and credit, the left has their ideas and the right has their ideas and neither will see the other side’s idea.



It has become a stalemate; the people of our country are suffering as a result of this non-leadership.



What we have in Washington is a broken system that no longer serves its citizens. I don’t see any change that will help the situation in any distant future.



So what if we had a system that did not have lefts and rights, what if we had one house and one senate filled with leaders who held no loyalty to a certain party, but a free-minded elected official who could vote according to what is good for their districts and the people they serve. That way we would have government for the people and by the people.



So much paperwork passes through Washington that a lot of bills are being voted for or against along party lines without even having the chance to read the bill. This is a shame for our current system, and a slap in the face for our citizens. Without lefts and rights anyone not reading the bill could just not vote. No pressure from any organized party.



Something needs to be changed in Washington. We need our government back, not a power struggle between two bull-headed, my way or the highway parties that can’t get anything done. We don’t care who gets the credit, we need to get something done. Period.



Our people are hurting.



Ken Fleeman



West Salem