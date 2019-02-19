Trump imposes will

In a democracy, no one gets their way all of the time. That’s only possible for dictators and absolute monarchs.

Nobody was completely pleased with the compromise Congress reached to fund the government. However, most felt it was the best agreement possible, and it passed easily in both chambers. Trump didn’t like the outcome. So although Congress and citizens have clearly rejected his vanity wall, he declared a fake national emergency in order to divert resources to build one.

Trump clearly wants a government where he gets his way all of the time, and spineless Mitch McConnell, whose independence is questionable due to his wife’s position in Trump’s Cabinet, is willing to enable Trump’s dictatorial leanings. Unfortunately, he is joined by most Republicans who’ve made their peace, once again, with Trump’s authoritarianism.

Funds appropriated by Congress for the military and drug interdiction programs will be used to respond to something that national security experts don’t see as a threat. Worse, by enabling Trump’s actions, Republicans are dishonoring their oath to defend the Constitution.

The danger in Trump’s actions goes beyond racism and the wall. It’s about protecting the checks and balances of our constitutional system from this grave threat. Esquire magazine wrote, “Centuries after we ran a mad king off these shores, we now have one of our own.”

As many have said, Trump is the real national emergency. The question is whether there are currently enough patriots to resist the authoritarian intentions of a president who would be king.

Sharon Kimmell, Silver Lake

Fake US emergency

Donald Trump declared a national ‘‘emergency’’ for what has been from day one, a Roger Stone PR contrivance. (Illegal border crossings are at their lowest in decades.)

Keep a close eye on your own congressional representative and your senators. See how they respond to this declaration. Worse yet, note if they respond at all.

Let’s see if your elected people in Washington care about the legislative branch of government enough to protect it from the omnivorous ego of Trump.

Mark Ira Kaufman, Silver Lake

Brown is no Trump

Again the Beacon Journal editorial board carries the water for U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s presidential election gambit (‘‘Brown on getting something done,’’ Feb. 15). The editorial speaks of him getting something done. What would that be? In his many years in the swamp, what has he accomplished? Feeling our pain doesn’t cut it.

Has he ever voted to reduce our taxes? Remove our burdensome government regulations that strangle growth? Worked to protect our citizens from illegal aliens?

Did Brown work to help our veterans get better service at hospitals? What has Brown ever done to improve black employment in this country? The answer to all these question is nothing.

President Donald Trump has improved all these areas of our lives and more. Trump is making it tough for career politicians like Brown because he fulfills his promises to the American voter. Trump’s words are not empty rhetoric like Brown’s empty promises.

I am a proud voter for American values, and will enthusiastically support Trump in 2020.

Eric Schlachter, Akron