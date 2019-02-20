Mayor Dan Horrigan devoted an early section of his State of the City speech on Wednesday to “why local government is more important now than ever.” He cited a survey showing Americans are more optimistic about the capacity of local leaders to overcome divisions and solve problems. He noted that local leaders are more accountable because “we can’t escape the effect our decisions have on our community.”

If, say, the city moves slowly to clear the streets of snow, officials receive an earful.

In his way, the mayor was alluding to something often said about mid-sized metro areas, cities and their surroundings with populations ranging from 250,000 to 1 million. These metros share many of the problems of big cities. At the same time, their smaller size allows for mobilizing more effectively to address challenges. Consider that the typical mid-sized metro covers three counties compared to the eight counties for the largest metros.

One thing the Brookings Institution and others have advocated is that national policymakers pay more attention to mid-sized metros. They point to the nearly 70 million people who live in these metros, how the metros are spread across the country and what their success means to the country as a whole. Perhaps that day will come. For now, the mayor told the story of how his administration is pressing forward on multiple fronts, engaging stakeholders, developers and advocates to see that this mid-sized metro achieves and sustains better days.

A “renaissance,” the mayor’s word? That is the aspiration. What is encouraging is all the activity. That is especially so with Elevate Akron, the coordinated economic development effort of the city, Summit County and the Greater Akron Chamber, facilitated by the GAR Foundation. The mayor highlighted what the partners call the “new fundamentals,” involving, among other things, a focus on enhancing businesses already here, encouraging innovation, tapping relevant data and making public spaces more vibrant.

That goes to Bounce, a hub for entrepreneurs, reflecting part of what has been learned: Start-ups do better when they have a way to connect with others. As the mayor noted, this area performs above its weight in patent activity. One task ahead is seeing that the University of Akron and Kent State University become more than the sum of their research parts, or no small task.

There is the abundance of activity downtown, including the makeover of Main Street and the start of the Bowery project. It follows, as the mayor announced, that the moment is right to look closely at how a downtown development corporation would work. In doing so, the city must take care to see the entity meshes well with others, for instance, the high-performing county Development Finance Authority.

The mayor cited the more than 1,000 units of new housing in the works, a pace that long has eluded the city. The Great Streets initiative, in part, really is about boosting neighborhood business districts. The city’s roads aren’t where they should be. The repair work has accelerated, by 174 percent, as the mayor highlighted. The city’s safety services, parks and its recreation programs are receiving overdue upgrades.

As the mayor indicated, no priority exceeds finding ways to overcome the long exclusion of the black community from economic opportunity. That involves the effort to curb youth violence and achieve greater diversity among police officers. It also requires the contribution of the city’s schools and the area’s institutions of higher education. So, yes, the mayor’s job is tough, requiring action on a range of fronts, some more productive than others. What Mayor Horrigan has done effectively is engage partners, putting the city in position to trend stronger.