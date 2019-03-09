Again we see sports figures trying to make a statement on social issues by kneeling in front of the American flag. When I think of this flag draping the caskets of my grandfather, father, uncle and two brothers (and someday mine), I take immediate offense.



But it struck me; I admire these men because they faced their challenges and their lives stood for something. These sports figures get their moment of fame, but probably won’t be remembered because it appears they don’t stand for anything.



L.E. (Jack) Pealer



Apple Creek