After Mueller report

Now that we have exhausted $25 million in taxpayer money and two years of many wasted federal government labor hours in the Mueller investigation, distracting Americans from real issues, hopefully we taxpayers can expect Congress to focus on advancing our well-being.

The hyperpolitical focus of the two-year “find a way to take this guy down” process is one of the saddest chapters in American history.

One party specializes in belittling the president, promoting socialist policies and stirring up dissension as its platform for the presidential campaign. In contrast, consider the spectacular achievements of the current president in creating a roaring economy with record low unemployment, boosting national security, protecting the Constitution, valuing life in the womb, being tough on lawbreakers, viewing welfare as a tool and not a lifestyle, and being friendly to Christianity.

The efforts of billionaire liberal activist George Soros will face a tough battle from traditional Americans in the coming 18 months. The campaign in many states to abolish the Electoral College will face strong resistance from traditional America, which recognizes a small geographic area (like California, New York and Illinois) of citizens ruling the country is not what our country was founded on.

Marc Craig, Tallmadge

Better for Ward 10

Your vote for Akron City Council on May 7 is more important than ever. Ward 10 residents have a councilman who is not able to do the job. He cannot control his meetings, when he does have them. He cannot answer questions when asked. If he tells someone he will get back to them, he never does. He may do for a few, but not the whole ward. He tried twice to get through a city water bill that would benefit him as a landlord but not the people.

I really like and have the utmost respect for Sharon Connor for all she has accomplished in Goodyear Heights.

But I will be voting for Jack Hefner for Ward 10 councilman. Among many strengths, he has the experience with and knowledge of city functions. He is a good arbitrator from his work. He can be strong when called for but understanding when needed. He is a good family man. I feel he will be a better fit for this job for the whole of Ward 10.

Please think twice before considering a vote for our current councilman.

Sharen McKeever, Akron

Let's keep Hoch

Re-elect Bob Hoch to the Akron City Council. He cares about the people in Ward 6, and he cares about the city. He answers his calls and is always there to help. He knows us, and we know him. There’s no need to change and start all over. We need him in Ward 6.

John Pfeiffer, Akron

Verboten, always

I only have this to say, and I won't say anything else.

No one running for president will be elected if the party platform even mentions the word socialist. Ever.

Jonathan C. Plant, Akron

Tax revenue up

Before you vote for the next renewal or additional tax levy at current valuations — stop and think.

The taxes that we all pay for schools, libraries, parks, townships, etc., will see huge increases in revenue, without a single vote.

Officials started collecting additional taxes in January as part of the recent property reappraisals.

Charles McCown, Jackson Township