Trump's wasteful plans

President Trump and his Department of Energy want to drastically weaken two critical energy efficiency initiatives that save consumers billions in energy costs and slash millions of tons of carbon pollution per year.

The Energy Department wants to cut by 50 percent the number of light bulbs subject to energy efficiency standards and to delay the Jan. 1, 2020, implementation date that was mandated by Congress. The National Resources Defense Council says that consumers would be stuck with energy-guzzling bulbs, costing up to $12 billion annually in higher energy bills and requiring the annual equivalent of 25 coal-burning power plants' worth of extra electricity.

The administration also wants to gut the guideline used to set new efficiency standards for appliances and allow the industry to develop the tests used to measure the energy efficiency of its own products. We know how well product testing works when left up to the manufacturer. Think Boeing. Additionally, barriers to constrain the government's ability to set new energy efficiency standards would be implemented.

The federal standards program has saved consumers over $2 trillion and cut billions of tons of carbon pollution. No doubt Trump is attacking these standards to increase the profits for the manufacturers of the inefficient products since his loyalties clearly rest with big money and not the consumer. We can resist this attack by submitting an online comment to the federal government at www.regulations.gov by the end of Friday, May 3.

Sharon Kimmell, Silver Lake





Lombardo is refreshing

As a longtime resident of Ward 2, I believe it is time to elect a representative to Akron City Council who will at least try to accomplish something for constituents.

Fortunately, in the candidacy of Phil Lombardo, the residents of Ward 2 have a viable alternative to Bruce Kilby. Lombardo is a lifelong resident of Akron, has been involved in organizations such as the Knights of Columbus and the North Akron Baseball Association and has been actively seeking the input of Ward 2 residents during his campaign. He has pledged to make constituent service a top priority if elected to the city council. As an accountant, Lombardo will bring a valuable skill to city government. His willingness to listen, to try new ideas and to compromise will be a refreshing change from the type of representation Kilby has provided to Ward 2 residents.

It’s past time for Ward 2 to have a representative with fresh, positive ideas for our neighborhoods and our city. The Akron Beacon Journal has endorsed Phil Lombardo and the Summit County Democratic Party unanimously agreed: Lombardo has the integrity, the skills and, most important, the temperament to give us the type of leadership we need to improve our neighborhoods and to move our city forward.

Tracy Deitrick, Akron

High pay on campus

I see that we paid President Obama $400,000, and now pay President Trump $400,000, which he contributes entirely to charity, for leading over 300 million citizens. But the new Kent State University president will start at $475,000 per year, which will undoubtedly go up through raises and annual bonuses, to oversee 27,000 students on the main campus.

Maybe the excessive pay of college presidents, some who make over $1 million, explains why higher education costs have risen so exponentially and student debt is so high. Unfortunately, educational attainment has plummeted, and college grads work in McDonald's. Interesting.

Larry M. Ashbaugh, New Franklin