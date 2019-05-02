Since 2015, Ohio public entities can post all their spending information online. This program (OhioCheckbook.com) is free, and simple for public entities to use through the Ohio Auditor and Treasurer’s Offices.



Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague noted "The Ohio Checkbook empowers taxpayers to track how local public dollars are spent."



There are six public entities in Baughman and Sugar Creek Townships:



• Baughman Township



• Sugar Creek Township



• Dalton Local Schools



• East Wayne Joint Fire District



• Village of Dalton



• Village of Marshallville



Of these six local public entities, only two (Baughman and Sugar Creek Township) are putting their government spending online with this state program. I would encourage the other four entities to join this state program or to explain their reasons why they are not on this Ohio Checkbook program.



Local governments should be transparent about how they spend taxpayer money. Baughman and Sugar Creek Township are to be commended for being on this Ohio Checkbook program. They have nothing to hide financially.



David Wengerd



Dalton