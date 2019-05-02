I respond to the Monday Dispatch article "Portman on Trump: ‘Conspiracy or collusion did not occur." Sen. Rob Portman has a history of supporting this corrupt and dishonest president in ways that make him appear as if he truly cares about our country and the people of Ohio. What he doesn't do is actually take a strong stance for what is best for Ohio and our country.

“The purpose of the Mueller investigation," Portman was quoted as saying, "was to investigate collusion with Russia, and I hope Americans across the political spectrum take comfort knowing conspiracy or collusion did not occur." Really? Did Portman read the report in its entirety? If he had, he would realize how incorrect he is.

The senator said the report revealed "the extent to which the Russians worked to undermine our democracy." And there we have it. Russia is working overtime to undermine our democratic republic.

I challenge Americans to read the Mueller report and do some research. Those who don't have the time for that should call Sen. Portman and share their concerns.

Mindy Hall, Westerville