Support Issue 11

Three neighboring communities to Hudson have announced school personnel layoffs resulting from funding shortfalls, while in Hudson, a major manufacturer has appealed its property valuation that, if granted, would reduce income to the schools by over $350,000. Within this context, organized opposition in Hudson opposes a downtown development of condos, townhouses and class A office space all within walking distance of its beautiful First and Main shopping area and which, when fully occupied, would produce about $1.8 million in new property taxes primarily for the schools. It would also produce between $700,000 and $1 million in additional tax revenue to the city. I guess while fires flare on the outskirts and embers smolder in town, this strengthening of the school district’s and the city’s tax base doesn’t count for much for some. It’s a head-scratcher, indeed.

The community is asked on May 7 to express its views on this development that is consistent in aesthetics to the contiguous First and Main architecture, low in density and years in its planning under the leadership of the city working in conjunction with a developer who has been most responsive to citizen input. I urge voters to look beyond short-term, parochial interests and consider the long-term and overall benefits of such a development, including support for the downtown merchants. Vote in support of Issue 11.

Jim Cowan, Hudson

Puerto Rico in crisis

I was born in Puerto Rico, grew up in Cleveland and now live in Akron. Puerto Rican families are Americans, but when it comes to food assistance, they're treated like second-class citizens. People living in Puerto Rico, like my family there, receive much less food assistance than they would if they lived in one of the 50 states. And there's no cushion when the island's food system is in crisis, like it is right now.

Federal funding for Puerto Rico's food assistance ran out on March 31, meaning that 1.3 million Americans, including 300,000 children, have had their food benefits cut and are scrambling to get by. Even when fully funded, the benefits aren't enough to feed a family, but they do help stretch grocery budgets and put nutritious meals on the table.

Families are already struggling to recover from disasters like Hurricane Maria. Tell Congress to pass a disaster bill that includes food assistance for Puerto Rico.

Sister Alicia Alvarado, Akron

Rooting for Kilby

Bruce Kilby is not my councilman. But I'm rooting for his re-election to the Akron City Council. Kilby has always understood the importance of checks and balances in government. In 2008, Kilby played a big role in preventing the proposed sale of our public sewer system to a private company. Once Kilby raised the alarm about the mayor's plan, Akron's citizens mobilized and forced the issue to be placed on the ballot for a vote. The voters were loud and clear. All of our council members who understand the importance of acting as a check on the executive branch should be returned — that includes Russ Neal, Tara Samples, Zack Milkovich, Linda Omobien and Veronica Sims.

Patti Longville, Akron

Voting for Keith

We will be voting for Marilyn Keith for Akron City Council at-large.

Keith has worked for over 20 years forming block clubs, working with community policing and safety issues, answering constituents’ concerns and supporting quality of life issues in Ward 8 and on behalf of the entire city. She always works to bring people together to solve problems.

She has the experience we need and deserves our vote.

Marilyn & Bob Taylor, Akron