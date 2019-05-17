Thanks to Gov. Mike DeWine, JobsOhio at long last will disclose the salaries of its top executives and staff, eventually.



But this is a baby step to true accountability for the agency that leads Ohio’s economic development efforts with funds from public assets.



DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly must do far more to establish public trust in JobsOhio, which was designed to operate in secrecy and resembles an old-fashioned political slush fund.



For 60 years, Ohio has had an office dedicated to economic development. For 52 of those years, under seven governors, the office operated in a manner that allowed the public to track its investment in business deals meant to improve the state’s economy.



None of those seven governors made a case that business negotiations were jeopardized by public disclosure of deals after they were completed.



That all changed on Feb. 18, 2011, when then-Gov. John Kasich signed legislation replacing the Department of Development with JobsOhio — a private nonprofit entity.



The bill awarded JobsOhio an exclusive 25-year lease on the state’s wholesale liquor profits, about $100 million per year. These were and still are public assets, despite a legislative incantation declaring them — Abracadabra! — miraculously private.



The legislation exempted JobsOhio from the public records and open meetings laws and most ethics laws. It even forbade the state auditor from examining JobsOhio’s books.



Kasich contended secrecy was essential to enable the agency to "move at the speed of business" and protect confidential negotiations. He sold the new format as bold and innovative.



This was malarkey. Seven other states already had experimented with this model; some had ditched it because of conflicts of interest, runaway executive bonuses and lack of public accountability.



Then-House Speaker William G. Batchelder, a state constitutional authority, openly questioned the setup’s constitutionality.



The state constitution has multiple provisions prohibiting state funding of private enterprises. The Ohio Supreme Court twice ruled plaintiffs lacked standing to challenge the constitutionality of JobsOhio but haven’t decided the merits.



Secrecy around JobsOhio is an open invitation to pay-to-play politics.



Then-State Auditor Dave Yost in March 2013 correctly challenged the privacy voodoo and subpoenaed JobsOhio’s records. In response, the Republican-controlled legislature in May 2013 passed another bill to ensure no state auditor could ever examine JobsOhio’s books.



At his first JobsOhio board meeting, DeWine urged agency leaders to regularly report salaries. Then, unfortunately, DeWine said a legislative remedy is not needed to build transparency. As structured, JobsOhio does not deserve and will never earn the public trust.



It’s one thing to have a state law ensuring confidentiality of business negotiations and trade secrets. It’s wholly another to have a law preventing the public and state auditor from fully examining incentives the state doles out on the public’s behalf.



Ohioans deserve to know the full terms of the grants, loans and other incentives provided by JobsOhio. It deserves to know whether and how JobsOhio claws back money from companies that fail to live up to jobs, investment and payroll pledges.



Government conducted in secret is ripe for mischief. Ohioans deserve substantive reform of JobsOhio.



— The Columbus Dispatch