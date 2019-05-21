Gifts of immigrants

Claiming that “we discriminate against genius” and “we discriminate against brilliance,” Donald Trump has introduced merit-based immigration that would promote what he calls excellence. In the new system, immigrants would need to demonstrate that they can speak English, support themselves financially and pass a civics test. Those with specific skills or job offers would receive preference.

America would certainly be a different country had such a system been in place when we were given the Statue of Liberty that references the “huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” We would not have benefited from the contributions of people like Madeleine Albright, Elie Wiesel, Irving Berlin, Bob Hope, Nikola Tesla, Andrew Carnegie, Joseph Pulitzer and John Muir.

Yes, there’s a problem with the logic behind Trump’s plan. Trump’s plan defines “excellence” much too narrowly. It’s not a function of education, language ability or job offers, but the character that’s developed and demonstrated in response to challenge and adversity, as the immigrants who made America great (long before Trump) have done since our nation’s founding.

This plan would deprive America of the incalculable gifts of those Trump counts as lacking in “merit,” gifts that could enrich our nation as they’re developed and employed by those building a new life here. Let’s urge our members of Congress to oppose it.

Sherry McMillen, Cuyahoga Falls

Democrats go low

Democratic Party politics hit an all-time new low in the city of Akron this past primary season. I always thought that if you wanted to run for public office, or supported a candidate, you worked to obtain votes by walking door-to-door, making phone calls, handing out brochures and putting out signage. I did not know that our local Democratic Party now finds it acceptable to intentionally and publicly try to humiliate people who we wish to have removed from office.

My husband told me, “That’s just politics.” I guess you herd your precinct committee people, tell them the plan and they comply without even stopping to ask whether they would want to be treated in this same manner.

Yes, dear, that’s just politics. You teach our younger people new to the Democratic Party in Akron that you line up your camp and humiliate your Democratic opponent. We have become so accustomed to such Trumpian acts that we think this type of behavior should be emulated here.

Be proud, Summit County Democratic Party. Be proud.

Cheryl Schweitzer, Akron

Protected in castle

In response to the April 7 letter “Wrong gun bill,” in 2008, Gov. Ted Strickland signed S.B. 184, Ohio's Castle Doctrine law. It established a presumption that a person acted in self-defense when shooting someone who unlawfully enters his or her home or occupied vehicle.

Under this law, a person has no duty to retreat in their home, or "castle," and may use reasonable force, including deadly force, to defend his or her property, person, or another.

The letter writer stated that a stand your ground law is needed “so citizens could protect their families and property without the risk of going to prison for shooting someone who broke into their house.” A stand your ground law establishes a right by which a person may defend one's self or others against threats or perceived threats, even to the point of applying lethal force. With the Castle Doctrine law in effect, there is no need for a stand your ground law in Ohio.

Dennis Maneval, Green