Less than 'pro-life'



Republicans should know it is possible to harvest tissue and multiple organs from a corpse and to use these items to cure illnesses and save lives. However, current law does not allow such harvesting without prior written permission.

Anyone reading the news should also be aware of recently passed legislation in Ohio and other states forcing women to make their bodies available to be used for incubation, even against their will. Republicans try and claim this was done to save lives. I don't buy it.

I do not see Republicans taking meaningful action to address our abysmal infant mortality rate. Nor do I see them doing anything to address our maternal mortality rate which is on a par with many Third World countries. Yet for some reason, they try and claim this legislation is “pro-life.” In fact, all they are doing is making women second class citizens with fewer rights than a corpse.

Where are the GOP comprehensive programs to care for pregnant women starting at six or 10 weeks after conception? Where is the requirement for financial support from the “father” starting at the time of conception? How about maternal and infant care starting the minute after a baby is delivered and continuing for 18 years? I don't see any. This clearly demonstrates that religious conservatives and Republicans are more interested in controlling the lives and bodies of women than in actually preserving the lives of the living.

Finally, can anyone explain why it is appropriate for a corpse to have more rights on the decision of what happens to the body than a living woman?

Roger Marble, Ravenna

Family loses hope

Much is being written about ways to help the addicted, but when the addict rejects all help, loved ones are left with the knowledge that one day all hope will be lost.

Our son, who is 41, has been a drug addict since age 13. He has been through rehab numerous times and developed a mental illness at age 16. We continually hoped that one day with all the help he receives through the services of the agency that treats his mental illness he would turn around. But recently, after he plunged deeper into the drug world, we now wait for the day the phone will ring or there will be a knock at the door.

I want to thank his doctor and caseworkers who have done all they can. The mental health services of Akron are the best in the area. Please continue to support them when the levy comes up. They provide hope and support.

Paula Wasley, Akron

A splash at last

The children of Akron will be happy to have cooling splash pads to play in during the hot summer days.

Those of us who have proposed splash pads for years in the city are grateful to the mayor and Akron City Council for approving plans for them.

Edward Davidian, Stow

Focus on present

I am tired of Republicans dredging up every Democrat since FDR to rehash so-called crimes and sins. It is in the past. Get over it. Concentrate on what is happening now. That's where the real crimes and sins are.

Patricia Warner, Barberton