Remember the sacrifices

He graduated from the University of Akron with a teaching degree and was also an officer with the Army ROTC. Assigned to the 7th Cavalry, he used his skills teaching other young officers in Columbus. With less than a year left to fulfill his military commitment, he was called up to combat in Vietnam.

It was 1965, and the war in Southeast Asia was heating up. Having been assigned as infantry unit commander with the 1st Cavalry Division, 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry, A Company, the young lieutenant began the task for which he had trained.

It was May 6, 1966, in Bong Sơn when the young lieutenant fell during a firefight. Two weeks later, his family received a letter addressed to him from the University of Akron accepting his application to teach there.

Since that day, the United States has been in numerous conflicts with loss of life, veterans wounded both physically and mentally and the families that are left to heal. Those who have never experienced this and wish to diminish the sacrifice to those who did serve will never understand what the terms “serve, sacrifice” mean.

Memorial Day is a time to set aside our own needs and requirements. To take a moment and look around you, relish how you have the right to walk free without hindrance of a foreign nation. Feel the warmth and security in the knowledge there are men and women willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for you at any time to assure that freedom and to do so without question.

Reflect on those who did not come home as well as those who still suffer for you. Just take that one day and try to understand, just a little of what it really means to serve.

That young lieutenant who made the ultimate sacrifice May 6, 1966, was 1st Lt. Richard Douglas Hogarth. He was my brother, and I still miss him to this day.

John Hogarth, New Franklin



Use care on streets

I am urging Akron drivers to slow down and stop trying to beat a yellow light. A yellow light is not a license to go through a red light. A yellow light is not a signal for a race to beat a light turning red.

On a recent Sunday, a car running a red light totaled my car. Thank goodness no one was injured or killed. Thank you to witnesses who reported what they saw and to the Akron police officers who were so helpful and efficient.

Several friends have reported being stopped at a red light and seeing a car next to them going through the red light. There is no excuse for this blatant disregard of the law and the complete indifference toward the lives of others.

Please think when you see a yellow light: A few seconds may save your life or others'.

Betty Zager, Akron

Men vs. women

The men of the Statehouse of Ohio, as well as their counterparts in Georgia, have staged a coup against women. This cowardly move merely indicates the depths of their own insecurity. The evil imp within me hopes that they all have to sleep on the sofa for the foreseeable future. The political observer within me wishes to remind them that no matter how hard they try to bend the rules in their favor, they cannot gerrymander around us.

Ann F. Kah, Macedonia

