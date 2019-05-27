Protecting new humans

The “Less than 'pro-life'” letter of May 24 is so ridiculous it’s not funny.

The writer accuses Ohio Republicans of passing a law to force women to “incubate” babies against their will. I hardly think anyone is forcing women to have sex. However, if a new human results from sex, it absolutely should be protected and not killed.

The writer seems to blame Republicans for infant mortality and problems with comprehensive health care as well. There is no single law that will fix all these problems, and to blame them on the GOP because of their pro-life platform is ridiculous. Pro-life advocates want more tax dollars given to federally qualified health care providers who provide more comprehensive health care to women both before and after birth, and to give grants to pregnancy resource centers that actually help women with prenatal and maternal health care. Planned Parenthood does neither.

The writer’s reasoning also implies that women should have abortions if the government won’t provide support after birth for at least 18 years. More government control and less personal responsibility sounds like socialism to me.

Denise Leipold, executive director

Right to Life of Northeast Ohio, Akron

News-free citizenry

I am wondering how many Americans are engaged in our political process. I have heard some say that they do not listen to the news or read a daily paper. One person was taken aback when I mentioned that President Trump might be held in contempt for ignoring Congress’s subpoenas and might be obstructing justice. The person had no idea what I was saying.

Can our citizens be expected to make good choices at the polls when basic values and truths are unknown? We are preparing to vote for a president in 2020. We are greatly in need of leadership that is free from arrogance, ignorance and coverups. We need a president who would work with Congress on the infrastructure.

Many times talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will have a man on the street, asking passersby questions like who is Mike Pence or Chuck Schumer. Those questioned don’t have a clue. Wow! Is it possible that Americans turn a blind eye in this great democracy that we have?

Sister Kathy McIntyre, Fairlawn

Ethnic festival ideas

I'm disappointed that the Riverfront Irish Festival in Cuyahoga Falls was canceled for this year (“Fans of Falls Irish fest out of luck,” May 8). Maybe an East Asian Festival could be organized as a replacement. We have in the area Korean, Thai, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese food markets and restaurants, which would benefit from a wider recognition. Just a thought.

Ken Thompson, Silver Lake

Stop peeling banananana

Reading the article “White House lawyer: No 'do-over' on Mueller probe” (May 16) brings to mind the small child who didn't know when to stop spelling banana. When do we stop investigating the investigators, investigator, ad infinitum, and get on with the people's business?

Robert A. Dill, Stow

Youthful politics

So our youth are becoming enamored with socialism. What else is new?

I recall being told 70 years ago, “If one is not a socialist when they are 20, they have no heart. And if one is not a conservative by the time they turn 30, they have no brain.”

Dave Garthoff, Stow