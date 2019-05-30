Speak out, Hudson

Hudson residents concerned about how downtown Phase II looks for generations to come were granted two public meetings to express their desires, in light of the defeat of Issue 11. Then City Council and its chosen developer will have five business days to review the community’s input and consider changes before the council and the developer will report back to residents on June 11. Council also plans to vote on whether to sign a contract with the developer on June 18. They’re in a rush, I think because they already know what they want. Our input is an annoyance.

Our elected leaders have chosen to devote less than a month to reshaping Phase II. The timeline is lame when you consider how any development of this land will permanently change Hudson. We cannot control the urges of the City Council majority voting block. We must do two things to have a voice:

• Attend the remaining input session on June 4. Voice your opinion about the developer’s plan that’s too dense for Hudson, or any specific change you want considered.

• Demand City Council transparency on the process. How are they logging and reviewing the community’s input? Who are all the people being entrusted to review our input and reshape the plan? How much time are they spending collectively? How are the city manager and developer involved? How is it possible to make authentic plan adjustments in this tiny window of time?

I don’t trust the current City Council majority given the short timeline they set. I expect them to offer some tweaks, cross their fingers, and vote to proceed with the developer. They should know that’s not the end of the game.

David Schuellerman, Hudson

Savor eclectic places

Thanks for your article on Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C., one of my favorite places (“Center of it all,” May 26). I worked a few blocks north of the circle for several years before we moved to Akron in 1985. It was the cool place to be when we were there — good restaurants, the great bookstore mentioned in the article, and all types of people. Lots of public interest lawyers and organizations. Most of the corporate types were farther downtown. Gay, straight, black, white, brown. It was an exciting place. Still is, although more upscale these days, like the rest of D.C.

When we came here, we bought a house in Highland Square and felt right at home. I like to tell my D.C. friends that Highland Square is the Dupont Circle of Akron — funky, eclectic, good restaurants, a cool vibe.

Bill Jordan, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Akron School of Law, Akron

Learn flag etiquette

I have noticed the image of the flag of the United States being used on clothing, swimwear, lawn chairs, plates, napkins, being used as advertising and disrespected in media, retail and personal use.

As a veteran, I am personally offended by such display. Various times I have forgotten myself and tried to express how wrong it is to have the flag on swim trunks or used as a towel at the pool and been told it’s not a big deal. Title 4, Chapter 1 of the United States Code may explain better.

Brock Harrah, Cuyahoga Falls