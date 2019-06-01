Trump wastes money

“I just want to stay in the White House and work my ass off,” said candidate Donald Trump in 2016 as he castigated President Obama for playing too much golf and “not doing his job.”

The Huffington Post on May 22 published a report detailing Trump's golfing activities since his inauguration: 24 trips to Mar-a-Lago, at a cost to taxpayers of $81 million; 15 trips to his New Jersey resort, $17 million; one trip to Scotland, $3 million. Add Secret Service costs (much of it overtime), aircraft costs, and other miscellaneous items, and it's not surprising that $102 million in taxpayer money has been spent to satisfy Trump's passion for golf.

Regarding Trump's initially planned cut to the Special Olympics, $102 million would fund the Special Olympics for six years, the report says. That $102 million is more than three times the cost of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Trump has spent more than twice as many days playing golf as Obama to this point in his first term. One of Trump's critics who was quoted said, "The more time he spends golfing, the less time he spends governing, and that's for the better."

Trump is the wrong person in the wrong place. The House of Representatives should impeach this poor excuse of a president. If the Senate fails to convict Trump, the American public should overwhelmingly defeat his re-election bid.

Bob Belfance, Akron

Get priorities straight

So House Democrats are emboldened to impeach President Trump after Robert Mueller's comments about him. I certainly hope they don't try to impeach him as it is nothing but a big waste of taxpayers' money. This was proved with the impeachment of Bill Clinton. All that turned out to be was an expensive soap opera.

Democrats would be smart to get a good nominee for president and work to beat Trump at the polls.There are already enough distractions with our so-called government — we don't need another one.

Jim Prettyman, Suffield

Camp is all wet

Boy have things changed (“UA offers esports summer camp,” May 28). Summer camp once was a way for kids to learn and participate in physical activities in a fun outdoor environment. The summer camp that the University of Akron is running is more sedentary activity for kids already lacking in physical activities. Organizers are just perpetuating the trend toward childhood obesity and not fostering physical activities for better health.

Shame on them.

Brenda S. Prince, Akron

Reason for accidents

Speeders! Speeders! Where did these drivers get their licenses? I go 55 mph on state Route 8, and they whiz past me in a 55 mph construction zone. No one seems to know what a solid white line means. No wonder there are so many accidents on this stretch of highway.

Here is an idea: Change the speed limit to 35 mph and maybe these idiot drivers will only go 55 mph.

Jim Kraynak, Stow

Provide for seniors

The subject of Social Security and Medicare “running out of money” is a frequent topic in politics. But why? When will welfare and Medicaid run out of money?

Why is it always the elderly who get shafted? Why do we never hear about government benefits (entitlement programs) being subjected to constant cuts? The elderly are poor as well. It's our responsibility to ensure that the poor elderly are provided for.

Kathy Ruell, Cuyahoga Falls