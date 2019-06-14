Trump twists history

On Oct. 27, a horrific event occurred in America which shocked most of our country’s citizens, but apparently left America’s so-called leader relatively unmoved.

For that was the sad day that 11 Jewish Americans were slaughtered by a sick individual in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

President Donald Trump displayed his disrespect for those fellow Americans killed in that awful mass murder by going ahead with a political rally in Illinois.

But in speaking to his Murphysboro, Illinois, rally audience on that sad autumn night, Trump introduced a sick lie to make his own disrespectful conduct seem as if it was normal behavior.

Trump had the nerve to alter the almost sacred history of 9/11 by telling the Illinois crowd the outrageous lie that the New York Stock Exchange reopened for business the day after the 9/11 attacks. Trump even went into detail, telling these Illinois folks that Trump’s friend, Dick Grasso, who headed the NYSE in 2001, worked to reopen the stock exchange the day after 9/11 because, the president said, ''sick people" cannot be allowed to alter our lives.

But the truth is the NYSE was closed and remained closed until Sept. 17, 2001.

Initially, upon reading what Trump told his Illinois audience on Oct. 27, 2018, even as a Trump critic, I could hardly believe he said it. But then, upon later seeing video coverage of that rally, and hearing Trump’s own lying mouth changing 9/11 history, I know that Trump doesn’t even deserve to be called an American. And the man is definitely unfit to be leading any real Americans. I would be very proud to say that to the creep's face.

Mike Boone, Norton

UA enrollment decline



Do I have this right? The University of Akron leadership is planning on a decline of 4% in enrollment (“UA budget calls for tough choices,” June 13)? Perhaps more time and energy might be spent in improving our enrollment rather than simply cutting programs and faculty to bring UA into balance.

How does our enrollment decline compare to other Ohio schools? What might be done to change directions besides cutting programs and tenured faculty?

I believe UA can and should be an asset to our community.

Philip Kroll, Akron

Disappointed in Biden

I was sorry to read that Joe Biden changed his position on abortion funding. I won’t vote for him now.

Are there any Democrats running who are pro-life?

Mary L. Frohnapfel, Akron

Primates with problems

In the June 12 letter “Done with guns,” the writer states: “A drunkard with a gun, a person high on drugs with a gun, a delusional person with a gun, a child with a gun, a blind person with a gun, a psychopath with a gun, a monkey with a gun — all can kill because of the gun.”

The writer is blaming one object. I submit that it is because of the bad actors in the list and not because of the endless number of inanimate objects. Deal with the human problems. Society will be better for it than trying to “childproof” the world.

Charles E. Hoover Jr., Springfield Twp.

Made in Washington

Donald Trump causes a crisis. Then he solves the crisis. Then he takes credit for solving a crisis through his negotiating skills. Then he gets re-elected. How dumb are we to fall for this manufactured crisis?

Janice Oakley, Sagamore Hills