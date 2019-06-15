Selfless Americans

In his June 11 column “Democrats run on fairy tales,” Robert J. Samuelson cited John F. Kennedy's “ask what you can do for your country” declaration, implying that those who are advocating socialist policies in this upcoming election are not living up to JFK's call to service.

Time and time again since JFK spoke those words, Americans have come forward when the country was in need and asked "what can we do?" and they have done it.

During the 9/11 disaster, volunteers came from all over the country to help in the search and recovery effort. Those volunteers asked, "what can we do?" and they did it.

After 9/11 the recruiting offices for all services were overwhelmed with young people wanting to sign up. Those young people asked, "what can we do?" and they did it.

There is no lack of commitment in this country to do what the country needs done. But it may be time to ask what we can do for each other. We are the only country in the free world that does not have universal health care. It would be difficult to convince me that that is because we are smarter than everyone else. But I am convinced that it is time to take control of where our tax money goes.

And so my fellow Americans, ask not what you can do for pharmaceuticals, ask what you can do for your neighbor who may have to file bankruptcy if his kid falls off a skateboard.

Jim Bender, Ravenna

Church's proud heritage

As a lifetime member of Akron Baptist Temple and now Connect Church, for the life of me, I cannot figure out why the sale of our building has turned into a racial event (“Megachurch back on market,” June 11). Even after it sold, we are still hearing tales of racial prejudice from decades ago.

I can't speak to the validity of a black visitor being told by an alleged deacon to never come back, but I don't see how that has any bearing on what is happening in this day and age, and such an accusation would be considered hearsay and not even admitted into evidence in a court of law.

I was surprised to hear that coming from Pastor Joey Johnson since I do remember our church opening its doors to his congregants when they were considering building the House of the Lord and wanted to see how we operate. We welcomed them and even turned the service over to them.

I do know that the heritage of Akron Baptist Temple has been one of great ministers, great talent and cherished friendships, and sharing the building with The Word Church was a privilege. Seeing the parking lot filled to capacity once again on Father's Day last year was heartwarming to those of us who remember the “good old days.”

This isn't a competition. It's a collective effort to reach as many people as possible with the truth of the Gospel, and all this backstabbing just serves to divide God's people, regardless of color.

Pat Claybourne, Akron

Refund taxpayers

I support President Trump's efforts with tariffs, but believe taxpayers shouldn't have to pay twice for the same service.

Let the president impose his tariffs, but Congress should create tax legislation that would make such tariffs tax-neutral for taxpaying citizens. Certainly, there is someone in the Government Accountability Office who could create an algorithm showing if a 5% tariff were established, it would create “x” percent of extra tax income that could be reduced from each individual taxpayer's current obligation.

Federal tax laws should be able to react to the buffet of world events in such a way that the ordinary taxpayer isn't always the one left with the check.

Paul Wise, Akron