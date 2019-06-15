Being a parent is one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Every day, my husband and I have the privilege of seeing our daughter grow and develop her own unique personality. Every day also brings its own challenges as we sort through the complexities of work, day care and the enumerable responsibilities of parenthood.

All of us, whether we are parents or not, know how the little, everyday inconveniences can make the big things in our lives more difficult to manage. Sometimes it can be as simple as a flat tire that affects our ability to get to a doctor’s appointment, or a bad internet connection means we won’t make that conference call.

Now imagine that every time you or your child needs to see a doctor, you have to get approval not only from your insurance company but also from the state.

That could soon become the reality for Ohioans who have Medicaid coverage.

Currently, the Ohio legislature is considering experimental policies which would make parents and working adults jump through additional hoops in order to maintain Medicaid coverage for themselves and their children. Between Senate Bill 25 and a budget proposal known as "Healthy Ohio," more than 1 million Ohioans would be tasked with regularly submitting paperwork through a complex network of insurance companies, county employees, hospitals and the state government. People will have to get approval from the government at nearly every turn before they can access their doctors for the exact care they receive today. Why?

Proponents say it is about accountability, adding that just as for people with private insurance, Medicaid enrollees need to have "skin in the game." But let’s set the record straight about what Medicaid is and what it isn’t.

The deliveries of half of all babies born in the state are paid by Medicaid. Sixty percent of people who gained Medicaid coverage through the expansion are working and paying taxes. They usually work in jobs that are seasonal, part-time or don’t provide insurance. For the 40 percent who don’t work, most are either in school, looking for work or they’re the primary caretaker in the home.

In other words, it’s temporary. What’s more, research from Georgetown University has shown when parents have access to Medicaid coverage, children are more likely to be covered as well. In all, one in four Ohioans receives coverage through Medicaid.

You also often hear that this sort of access creates dependence on government, but nothing is further from the truth. The state’s own research shows the most common reason Medicaid expansion enrollees disenroll is because their income increases. Also, when enrollees aren’t making trade-offs between medicine and rent or food, they are more financially stable, which enables them to address basic needs and find a better paying job.

This is why overall enrollment is down. For kids, coverage is even more beneficial. The National Bureau of Economic Research performed a longitudinal, multi-decade study that compared kids with Medicaid coverage to those without and found kids with Medicaid were more successful in school, had higher incomes as adults, were less likely to seek governmental assistance and were healthier overall.

Think about your own experience. Has it ever been difficult to make sure you get your kid to a doctor’s appointment? Have you ever been confused by a bill from a hospital? Have you ever tried to fill a prescription and it’s not ready? Now imagine doing all those things when your hours are cut at work, your car breaks down or your spouse gets sick.

Imagine that to just keep your insurance, you have to send forms to your doctor, your insurance company and the state, on a monthly, even weekly, basis. This is on top of all the other things life throws your way.

In Ohio, we try to make it as simple as possible for businesses by cutting red tape. That’s a good thing. So should your government do the same when you need help? Should it make it simple for you to get you back on your feet? I think so. Because, as a parent, I know life can get in the way. And if we don’t want to over-regulate the business community, we shouldn’t over-regulate parents trying to make ends meet.

Britton is the director of Public Policy and Advocacy at the Center for Community Solutions.