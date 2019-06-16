Congress conducts oversight. The task amounts to a basic function of the legislative branch, starting with an obligation to ensure the laws it enacts are carried out as intended. That means holding the executive branch accountable.

Which is what the House Oversight Committee is trying to do via the contempt resolution it approved last week aimed at William Barr, the attorney general, and Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary. The two have failed to comply with the committee’s subpoena request for information regarding the decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Barr, Ross and others in the Trump administration argue the congressional request is excessive. They point to the thousands of documents already provided. Yet the number hardly is an adequate test. The information must be relevant. More, the president has asserted a sweeping claim of executive privilege, arguing that documents must be withheld to protect the candor of internal discussions, plus attorney-client confidentiality.

All of this is part of the White House challenging congressional oversight on several fronts, including efforts to see the president’s tax returns and examine the process for issuing security clearances. One factor at work is the president’s apparent preference for conflict, whether necessary or not. Yet the scrap over the census is particularly clarifying. In this instance, Congress has more than ample reason to scrutinize the administration’s actions.

The administration contends it added the citizenship question to improve enforcement of the Voting Rights Act. Three federal courts have ruled the evidence indicates that isn’t so. One court noted that Secretary Ross “was aggressively pressing to add a citizenship question to the census before the idea of justifying it on the basis of VRA enforcement was first floated.”

Ross lobbied for the question. His aides pushed the rationale on the Justice Department, not the other way around as the secretary claims. In addition, the courts pointed to evidence showing the citizenship question would make enforcement of the Voting Rights Act more difficult. That is because the count would be less accurate, experts citing the strong likelihood of an undercount in minority communities.

Actually, the Voting Rights Act long has been enforced effectively using citizenship information from other sources.

The federal Administrative Procedure Act establishes a process for making such changes. The record finds that Ross paid little heed. He looked away from expert counsel and projections of an undercount, the shortfall perhaps as high as 6.5 million people. He adopted the question without the normal testing, departing sharply from past practice at the Census Bureau.

Of late, new information has surfaced about the role of an influential Republican operative, now dead, in pressing the case for a citizenship question. The late Thomas Hofeller was the first to suggest adding the question to the Trump transition team. He wrote a 2015 study that found a citizenship question would work to the partisan advantage of Republicans in redistricting, or something of an extreme gerrymandering 2.0. His August 2017 letter advocating for the question echoes in the official Justice Department request for the question four months later.

So, Congress has plenty of reason to pursue a close look at the decision-making of Wilbur Ross and others in the administration. The task falls squarely within its duties, and the issue merits action even with the Supreme Court set to deliver soon the final word on whether the citizenship will be added.

In one way, this is about a matter as fundamental as checks and balances. Then, there is the immediate concern about seeking to game for partisan purposes an endeavor as crucial as the census. In response to the resistance, Congress fairly wonders: What are they hiding?